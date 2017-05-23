Chiefs Schedule Series, Part 3: Division Battle Begins

Jan 1, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tackled by San Diego Chargers inside linebacker Jatavis Brown (57) during the second half of the game at Qualcomm Stadium. The Chiefs won 37-27. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

We have entered the dog days of summer, where most of us wait for football to return. Here, we will continue to look at the Chiefs schedule and dissect each game. Following a victory over the Eagles, Kansas City heads back west to Los Angeles. The Chargers, despite finishing last in the AFC West, are still a threat in the division. They have an improved defense and a seasoned vet at quarterback. Could they upset the Chiefs? Let’s take a look.

Recent Meetings

January 1, 2017: Chiefs 37, Chargers 27

The Chiefs started and finished the season against the Chargers, and they were able to come out on top in both instances. The most recent victory occurred in week 17. As they always do, the Chargers played tough through two and a half quarters, but Kansas City blew things open thanks to two late scores. Tyreek Hill brought back a punt just minutes after an offensive possession ended with a Charcandrick West touchdown. They didn’t look back, hanging on to win by 10. West led all Chiefs with 116 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. This victory locked up the number two seed and a division title for Kansas City.

September 11, 2016: Chiefs 33, Chargers 27 (OT)

The meeting between these two teams in the opener did not disappoint. The Chargers raced out to a 21-3 halftime lead, and ultimately had a 27-10 lead in the fourth quarter. But, the Chiefs would not give up. Alex Smith led the troops down for multiple scores, and the defense held Philip Rivers and company in check. Kansas City tied things up at 27 with a Spencer Ware five yard touchdown run, which sent the game into overtime. In overtime, the Chiefs got the ball, and never gave it back. Alex Smith capped off the comeback with a two yard touchdown run.

(Kansas City has won the previous six meetings against the Chargers.)

Bolts Recharged?

The Chargers are definitely a different team this season. There are many promising additions, along with those who are returning from injury. First off, they get back Keenan Allen, who wants to prove that he can stay healthy. In addition to Allen, they drafted Mike Williams in the first round of the draft. Combining Williams and Allen with Hunter Henry, Tyrell Williams, and Melvin Gordon, this group is dangerous.

The Chargers also made changes up front on both sides. Draftees Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney will end up starting on the offensive line, a unit that has been mediocre for a long time. With those two providing a cleaner pocket, things will pick up for the Chargers offense.

Defensively, the unit is still as good as it was last season. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram will give quarterbacks nightmares coming off the edge. Also, the linebacking core will continue to improve. Jatavis Brown and Denzel Perryman will be a solid duo in the middle of the defense. Plus, the secondary continues to get better with Casey Hayward and Jason Verrett at cornerback. The Chargers also added Desmond King in the draft to help in the slot as well as on the back end. The Bolts could be a surprise force this season.

Why The Chiefs Will Win

Kansas City has owned the series against the Chargers recently, and that will play into games this season. It’s hard to break through against a team who has had your number. The Chiefs ability to beat the Chargers will rest on controlling the game on offense and pressuring Philip Rivers. Ware, West, and Hunt provide enough to consistently move the chains and help out Alex Smith. The offense has enough weapons (Kelce, Hill, Maclin) to score. Defensively, the Chiefs have the pass rush to take advantage of Los Angeles’ mediocre tackles, and pressure Rivers into bad throws. A turnover or two could blow things open early, and it’s tough to come back when a team gets comfortable on defense.

Why The Chargers Could Pull The Upset

All of the changes above provide the Chargers with a better roster. If their weapons can stay healthy, they will be a tough team to stop. Rivers has the ability to change the game, and if he gets enough time, the Chiefs will have to win a shootout. The defense is also on the come up, and if Kansas City can’t block Bosa and Ingram, winning a shootout won’t work. The Chargers will be a headache for the AFC West this season, and the Chiefs aren’t an exception.

