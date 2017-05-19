Chiefs' Mahomes on getting robbed, Alex Smith and being compared to Favre

First things first: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is fine, albeit a bit shaken up, after he and his friends were held up at (assumed) gunpoint. Although it’s not clear if the two men who robbed him and his three friends actually brandished a weapon or not, police apprehended the suspects and — most importantly — Mahomes and his crew were unharmed.

Shutdown Corner spoke with Mahomes late Thursday after his frightening incident and said he’s thankful nothing worse happened.

Pat Mahomes II is glad he and his friends are OK after a recent robbery attempt. (AP) More

“I can’t get into all the details of it,” Mahomes told SDC by phone while attending the NFLPA Rookie Premiere weekend in California. “It’s an open investigation and all that. But I am just glad that my friends and I are all safe. I am happy the police got the suspect fast. Everyone is safe, which is most important.”

The one detail he could share: It appeared to be a random act. Mahomes said neither he nor his friends knew the men in question who allegedly held them up and robbed them before being captured shortly thereafter.

Now Mahomes says he’s thankful to put that scary deal behind him and focus on what lies ahead. Namely, his exciting NFL future, but one he knows he must be patient with. Although the Chiefs made a dramatic move to trade up in Round 1 and land Mahomes with the 10th overall pick, he likely will sit and watch behind Alex Smith for the foreseeable future.

When Mahomes takes over is anyone’s guess. It could be in 2018. Still, he’s signing autographs in L.A. with Panini America and taking pictures for the first time in his new Chiefs uniform. Fun note: he adds “2 PM” to his name, as he’s Patrick II — son of the former Major League Baseball pitcher, Pat Mahomes.





After that, the work really begins in earnest. For now, Mahomes says he only knows one way to prepare for his exciting but unknown future — even if it begins with him being a backup to start.

“Alex Smith is the quarterback right now. I know that,” Mahomes said. “I know I just need to come in dive into the film, get my work in on the practice field and wait my turn.”

Smith reached out to Mahomes shortly after he was picked to help diffuse the potential awkwardness, and the Texas Tech rookie appreciated the gesture. And it’s not as if both couldn’t see this possibly coming. Chiefs coaches watched film of Mahomes (and other draft QB prospects) with Smith, and Mahomes said Thursday he suspected the Chiefs were a strong possibility for a landing spot.

“I wanted to go to Kansas City,” he said. “That was the team I wanted the most. You hope it happens, but you don’t know. But yeah, I had a feeling they could be the one. Right now, that excitement has turned into focus on learning the playbook, working as hard as possible and being a good teammate. That’s literally all I am focused on. That’s what I am here to do.

“When you have a leader like that, someone who has the team’s best interests in mind, that’s huge. He knows every aspect of the game and can help everything work smoothly. He’s a leader and a starting quarterback, so that respect is automatic. He said he’ll take me under his wing, and I really can’t wait to start learning from him.”

And certainly both Smith and Mahomes have been in similar situations before. Smith had to endure being replaced by Colin Kaepernick on Jim Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers teams, watching them go to a Super Bowl with someone else throwing passes. Mahomes beat out Davis Webb for the Red Raiders’ starting job, and the two had to put aside any personal feelings and continue to push each other and be supportive knowing only one man can hold the starting QB job.

“It was tough, but we are still friends because of it,” Mahomes said if Webb, who was drafted in Round 3 by the New York Giants after he played his final season at Cal. “He’s actually out here at the Rookie Premiere with me, and we sat together in groups and stuff like that. The relationship is still strong because of the way we handled all that.”

