Chiefs first-round QB Patrick Mahomes reportedly robbed at gunpoint

Former Texas Tech QB and Kansas City Chiefs draft pick Patrick Mahomes II was robbed at gunpoint in Texas on Friday, according to a KLTV report.

Smith County Sheriff deputies were called to a residence where four men — including Mahomes — were said to be the victims of an aggravated robbery. A male believed to have a handgun in his waistband approached the four men as they were getting out of their vehicle.

Kansas City Chiefs first-round quarterback QB Patrick Mahomes reportedly was robbed at gunpoint on Friday. (AP) More

After demanding property from the four men, the suspect then fled in his own vehicle. No one was hurt during the incident.

Mahomes and the other three victims described the man who fled and the vehicle, and deputies later tracked down the car in question. Two suspects — Michael Blake Pinkerton, 34, and Billy Ray Johnson, 58 — who were in that car were then taken into custody, arrested and taken to Smith County Jail.

The property that was taken during the robbery was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

The Chiefs traded up in Round 1 of the 2017 NFL draft to select Mahomes with the 10th overall pick. Mahomes is the son of the former major league baseball pitcher, Pat Mahomes.

