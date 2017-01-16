Chiefs' Andy Reid believes holding should have been no-call

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith reacts after an incomplete pass during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn't believe the holding penalty on left tackle Eric Fisher that cost Kansas City a tying 2-point conversion against Pittsburgh on Sunday night should have been called.

After watching film of the decisive play in the Steelers' 18-16 playoff victory, Reid said Monday that ''I don't want to be fined any money, but I'd lean a different way.''

Fisher appeared to hook Steelers pass rusher James Harrison on the conversion attempt with less than 3 minutes left in the game.

But the play was not cut-and-dried: Harrison dipped especially low and may have been losing his balance, and he likely would not have gotten to the quarterback anyway.

Still, the flag negated the successful 2-point conversion. And when the Chiefs tried again from the 12-yard line, Alex Smith's throw fell incomplete and the Steelers were able to run out the clock.

