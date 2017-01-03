Chicago's first baby of 2017 was named in honor of, you guessed it, the Cubs

If you were wondering whether all the Chicago Cubs hoopla of 2016 would spill into 2017, well, that’s a silly thing to wonder. Of course it will. And it most certainly will in Chicago, where they’re going to celebrate that World Series win until someone wins the next one.

For proof, look no further than the area hospitals. The Chicago Tribune, while doing the typical first-baby-born-in-the-new-year story, showed us just how much the Cubs hoopla is still raging.

The first baby born in Chicago in 2017? She was named Wrigley.

Wrigley Rose wasn’t supposed to arrive for another few weeks, but she came into this world with two distinctions: a World Series-worthy name and the (unofficial) honor of being the first baby born in a Chicago-area hospital on New Year’s Day. After a short labor, Ellen Dalbey delivered Wrigley at 12:12 a.m. at AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. She weighs just under 6 pounds and has a bit of blondish hair, her dad, Aaron Dalbey, said. She will go home in a Cubs-colored car seat to a pink nursery.

Meet baby #Wrigley Rose Dalbey, the first 2017 baby in the #Chicago region … Yes, her parents are huge @Cubs fans pic.twitter.com/16IlJi1rdk — Jazmin Beltran (@JazminBeltran) January 2, 2017





Let’s all say it together: Awwww. This was no isolated incident. Another Jan. 1 baby in Chicago was named Addyson.

Her parents, Jennifer and Chuck Barham of Elgin, are big fans who honored their baby girl with a bit of Cubby blue and named her Addyson, a nod (though with a twist on the spelling) to both the street bordering Wrigley Field and shortstop Addison Russell. Also an early arrival, Addyson weighs 4 pounds, 15 ounces.

“She already has a Cubs outfit, and it’s a really cute outfit,” said Chuck Barham, who said the couple ended up with a butterfly-themed nursery even though he liked the idea of a Cubs theme. “We can’t wait to take Addyson to her first Cubs game.”

Nobody named their kid Zobrist, huh? Seems like a missed opportunity. Baby Zo has a nice ring to it.

