The Bulls found a fourth alpha and dug the Celtics an 0-2 hole

BOSTON – When Chicago Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo took the podium after Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, a reporter asked whether the “three alphas” were back — referencing the nickname the trio of ball-dominant guards gave themselves amid immense criticism of the team’s roster-building effort this past summer — and a smile washed over all of their faces.

Sure enough, Butler and Rondo both posted near triple-doubles, Wade submitted a vintage fourth-quarter performance and the Bulls found a fourth alpha, Robin Lopez, who added 18 points and eight rebounds in a dominating 111-97 victory that dug top-seeded Boston an 0-2 hole on their home court.

Rondo turned back the clock, collecting 11 points, 14 assists, nine rebounds and five steals against his former team, just missing his first triple-double since he was still wearing green in Game 7 of the 2012 Eastern Conference finals against Wade’s Miami Heat. The legend of Playoff Rondo was finally reborn.

“Hated him,” Wade said of Playoff Rondo, whose elbow he once injured and who was sitting right next to him. “Hated him as a competitor. ‘Hated him’ is that respect. When we would play Boston back in the day, Rondo knew all the plays. He messes up your first option, and then he knows your second option. We were just good enough to have a third option, but he was that good, and I think for myself and Jimmy to have someone who’s so locked in, that gives us a different voice … and he’s watching film all the time, so it’s key when you have a point guard like him that controls the whole game.”

Meanwhile, All-Star Jimmy Butler contributed 22 points, eight assists, eight rebounds, four steals and a pair of blocks. Wade scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to put the C’s away for good. When all was said and done, the Bulls shot better than 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range, and six different players scored in double figures. Suddenly, Chicago is no three-man show.

It wasn’t so much that the Celtics lost both games at home, but how they did, with season-long issues biting them at the worst possible time. Boston can’t rebound and can’t generate offense sans 5-foot-9 dynamo Isaiah Thomas (team-high 20 points) doing everything humanly possible — at a time when that might be too heavy a burden to bear — and the C’s compounded those problems by playing sloppy and listless basketball, committing 16 turnovers and being out-rebounded again by the Bulls.

“Game 3 is a must-win for us,” said Celtics big man Al Horford.

“It’s not the ideal situation for us,” added Boston’s Jae Crowder (playoff career-high 16 points). “You definitely don’t put yourself down 0-2 at home, but it’s not the end of the world for us. We feel like we’ve got the unit, we’ve got the togetherness to go out to Chicago and get Game 3 and take care of business. Obviously, it’s not ideal for us go down 0-2 at home, but I feel like we can bounce back.”

As in Game 1, the TD Garden crowd energized the Celtics, who staked themselves to a 7-0 lead, only to watch it disappear in a sea of second-chance points. All five Bulls starters grabbed at least one offensive board in the opening quarter, corralling nearly half their misses for eight additional points in the first 12 minutes. A late-quarter run sparked by second-year guard Terry Rozier (a plus-11 in 13 minutes) — the ninth man Boston coach Brad Stevens used in a first-quarter attempt to generate any offense with Thomas on the bench — cut what was a 12-point deficit to 31-26 after one.

Marcus Smart (13 points, eight rebounds) briefly kept the spark alive to start the second quarter, crashing the glass and scrapping Boston back to a 36-36 tie, but the Bulls injected a steady dose of Rondo playmaking, Lopez rebounding and top-to-bottom shotmaking to regain a double-digit lead.

