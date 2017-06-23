NBA draft: Bulls fans let out their frustrations during team's Facebook Live session

When Facebook rolled out its live and reaction features back in 2016, the company hoped that users would have the ability to share their feelings about events in real time.

Unfortunately for Chicago Bulls’ management, during the team’s official announcement of the draft day trade that sent star shooting guard Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, fans took to FaceBook in droves to voice their displeasure over general manager Gar Forman’s decision to jettison the three time All-Star.

Using the power of modern technology, check out how Bulls nation was able to share their collective frustration over this move:

At least #Bulls fans on Facebook live seem to be…. oh… oh no…. pic.twitter.com/8JP58UN7w2 — Tom Martin (@4TomMartin) June 23, 2017





This Facebook Live press conference is going smooth pic.twitter.com/2iyCHBIrbz — Dylan Connolly (@DCONN24) June 23, 2017





In the deal, the Bulls sent Butler and the 16th overall pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Zach Lavine, Kris Dunn and the 7th overall pick.

The deal signifies a youth movement for the Bulls who will look to rebuild following a difficult 2016-17 season.

For the Timberwolves, Butler will be paired with talented youngsters Andrew Wiggins and Karl Anthony-Towns as Tom Thibodeau hopes to lead his team to its first postseason birth since 2004.

One question remains: Will the Bulls have more wins in the 2017-18 regular season than angry emojis dotted the screen as Gar Forman delivered this painful news to the Bulls’ faithful? Only time will tell.

