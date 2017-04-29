Chicago Bears NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

The Bears finished 313 last season, ranking in the bottom third of the NFL in total offense and points allowed.

The Bears finished 313 last season, ranking in the bottom third of the NFL in total offense and points allowed. Last year was sixth straight season that Chicago has missed the playoffs.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Round 1, Pick 2 (No. 2 overall, from 49ers)

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, UNC: Pick 2 and the first massive surprise of the night. The Bears sent picks 3, 67, 111 and a 2018 third-rounder to the 49ers to move up one spot for Trubisky. That’s a pretty strong indication that a.) the Bears believe Trubisky is destined to be a star, and b.) multiple teams were lining up for Trubisky (or San Francisco at least made Chicago believe that). It is a massive commitment that comes right after the Bears signed Mike Glennon in free agency. Is Trubisky here to take the job in 2017 or to sit and watch? Given the price, it almost has to be the former. This is a huge gamble by the Bears on a quarterback who drew mixed reviews throughout the draft process. GRADE: D

Round 2, Pick 13 (No. 45) (From Arizona)

Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland: Just like that, we have a tight end run on our hands. The Bears needed depth at the position-Zach Miller’s been banged up a lot, Dion Sims has never had 300 yards receiving in a season and the rest of the depth chart is thin. Shaheen’s solid pass catching, suspect blocking combo actually will fit well with those other options. But there were a lot of other directions Chicago could have gone here. Grade: C

Round 4, Pick 10 (No. 117) (From Buffalo)

Round 4, Pick 13 (No. 119) (From Arizona)

Round 5, Pick 3 (No. 147)

Round 6, Pick 13 (No. 197)

This article was originally published on SI.com