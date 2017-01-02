Chelsea-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Can Tottenham Hotspur be the team to derail Chelsea's title charge? Or at least prevent them from setting a Premier League record.

Chelsea will try to become the first team in league history to win 14 consecutive matches in a single season Wednesday against Spurs at White Hart Lane.

Antonio Conte's Blues (16-1-2) are running away with the Premier League at its halfway stage, leading second-place Liverpool by six points. With their 4-2 triumph over Stoke City on New Year's Eve, Chelsea have won 13 straight games to equal Arsenal's Premier League record for a season set in 2002.

The Gunners won a league-best 14 in a row overall during their run but that spanned the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons. So the Blues also have that mark to aim toward.

The Potters made Conte's side work hard for that victory, twice drawing level, but the Italian coach was delighted with the spirit his side showed.

"When you win a lot there is a great danger to be satisfied, to be relaxed, to think 'OK, but we won a lot in the past, now if arrives the draw, if we don't lose, if we don't win, it's not important?'" Conte said.

"No. My players showed me great will, great will to fight, great will to win, great will to take this great achievement for us. I'm pleased for them and they deserved this. I'm their coach, but they deserved this."

Chelsea's Christmas schedule has given their title chances even more of a boost, with the Blues being given more recovery time than all of their rivals.

Spurs, for example, have just three days to prepare for this game, compared to the Blues' four.

Yet Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs (11-6-2) have been playing some good soccer of their own, not least in the 4-1 crushing of Southampton over the festive period – a game that featured a brace for Dele Alli alongside goals for Heung-min Son and Harry Kane. Spurs followed up that impressive performance with another 4-1 rout, this time against struggling Watford on New Year's Day, with Kane and Alli both bagging braces.

"It is a great boost for confidence in a squad when the whole team is contributing," Kane said. "That is what we have at the moment."

Kane has been a thorn in Chelsea's side over recent years, scoring three in his last four games against the London rivals. And the England forward also rediscovered his scoring form with three in his last two games following a stretch of three league matches without a goal.

Despite the recent glut, scoring goals has been Spurs' relative weakness this season. Yet manager Mauricio Pochettino says he isn't likely to add to the team's attacking options during the January transfer window.

"No, no, no - I don't expect to do business because I'm happy with the squad and it's not the right moment. Only if a possibility appears that will benefit us. Otherwise, no," Pochettino said.

Tottenham have doubts over the fitness of centre-back Toby Alderweireld for Wednesday's derby, while midfielder Erik Lamela remains out with a hip injury that has kept him on the sidelines for over two months.

Chelsea's only injury issue is over centre-back John Terry, who faces a late fitness test.

Conte's side ran out 2-1 winners when these teams met earlier in the season, but Chelsea haven't won at White Hart Lane in any of the three previous seasons, drawing twice and being thrashed 5-3 on New Year's Day in 2015.