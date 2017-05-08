Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions & line-up vs Middlesbrough

Chelsea's battle with Tottenham for the Premier League title could go right up until the end of the season but Antonio Conte's side can move ever-closer by beating Middlesbrough on Monday.

Spurs failed to close the gap at the top of the table to one point when they faced West Ham at the weekend and will expect the Blues to win against the struggling north-east side.

Middlesbrough realistically need to win all three of their final league games if they are to have any hope of avoiding relegation to the Championship.

CHELSEA INJURIES

Thibaut Courtois is fit to face Middlesbrough despite playing through the pain barrier away to Everton.

He hurt his ankle in a commercial video shoot for the NBA two weeks ago and his situation is being managed by medical staff but he completed training sessions on Thursday and Friday at Cobham Training Ground.

N'Golo Kante and David Luiz, however, are doubtful for the match, with the French midfielder having picked up a small muscular injury in training ahead of the game.

Luiz was substituted against Everton for Nathan Ake after going down with a groin injury and could also miss out, but he isn't expected to be out for a long period.

Chelsea have no other injuries.

CHELSEA SUSPENSIONS

Chelsea have no players suspended for the match and have had few issues with discipline all season. John Terry has been their only player to be sent off, in the FA Cup against Peterborough United.

The cut-off point for accumulations of 10 yellow cards passed two weeks ago and the Blues avoided any of their players being banned.

CHELSEA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Antonio Conte surprised Tottenham in the FA Cup by resting Eden Hazard and Diego Costa for Michy Batshuayi and Willian but he typically doesn't like to rotate his squad.

Should David Luiz and Kante fail to make it for the Middlesbrough clash, then Nathan Ake and Cesc Fabregas are likely to come in.

Conte has used the same core of 14 players all season and any changes for Monday's game will be enforced rather than tactical.

