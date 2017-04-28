Chelsea target Lukaku is better than Costa, says former Premier League striker

Summer transfer target Romelu Lukaku would offer more to Chelsea than current centre-forward Diego Costa, according to player-turned-pundit Shaun Goater.

The Everton star is currently top of the Premier League scoring charts with 24, five more than Costa, and has rejected a new deal at Goodison Park amidst speculation of a big-money transfer at the end of the season.

And Goater, who scored over 100 goals for Manchester City during a five-year stay, believes that Chelsea would benefit greatly from re-signing the Belgium international.

"I'm going to go with Lukaku," he said on Sky Sports when questioned on the pair. "He's not as consistent as he should be, but I'll go with Lukaku.

"He's 23, there's a lot more to come from him in the years to come.

"He's a big target man, he can hold it up, he can give you that relief as a team. He's a decent finisher but he can improve as well.

"Diego Costa is about 28 so he's probably peaking at this time, but he's still a quality striker."