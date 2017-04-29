Chelsea's Stamford Bridge tribute to Terry

The Blues captain will be honoured by supporters for the rest of the season at the club's home stadium ahead of his departure in the summer

Chelsea will pay tribute to outgoing captain John Terry by removing all non-Terry banners from two stands at Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old is due to leave the club at the end of his contract in the summer, having spent all his senior career with the Blues.

Since his debut in 1998, Terry has played over 700 games for the London-based club, winning four Premier League trophies as well as the Champions League and Europa League.

Terry's loyalty to the club has seen him become an extremely popular figure with supporters, and the fans have decided to honour their captain by only displaying Terry banners in the Matthew or Shed Ends of the stadium for the rest of this season.

Other flags will be displayed in the rest of the stadium, while there is no restrictions on Chelsea's away matches.

Terry has been linked with a number of clubs, with Bournemouth's Harry Arter saying he would love to have him at Dean Court.

"If John is interested in coming here then I have no doubt the club would love to bring him in," Arter told reporters.

"I am sure he will have plenty of people interested in him -- but if it is something both parties want to do, then hopefully it will happen."