Chelsea announce details for Premier League trophy parade

Chelsea have announced their plans to parade the Premier League trophy in west London.

The Blues will go on an open top bus tour on May 28, the day after the FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley, as they’ll be hoping to show off both trophies to their fans.

Antonio Conte‘s men wrapped up the title last Friday and the celebrations have been going on at Chelsea ever since.

With the Premier League trophy to be hoisted this Sunday against Sunderland in their final game of the season, the parties keep coming thick and fast after the joyous scenes at Stamford Bridge following the 4-3 win against Watford on Monday night as a much-changed Chelsea side still got the job done.

Along with the first team, Chelsea’s incredibly successful youth team will also be on the parade as Jody Morris’ team will show off their Under-18 Premier League title and the FA Youth Cup (their sixth title in the last eight years).

The parade will start at 6:30 a.m. ET on next Sunday, with the bus starting at Stamford Bridge and then heading along the Kings Road before finishing at Eel Brook Common.

