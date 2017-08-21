'I cheated the game': After drug ban, O.J. Mayo seeks second chance

Last month, former Slam editor-in-chief Ryan Jones wrote a long feature for Bleacher Report aimed at identifying what had happened to O.J. Mayo. Now, we know: one year after being banned from the NBA for violating the league’s anti-drug policy, he’s trying to work his way back into professional basketball.

The heralded prep prospect once hailed as “the next LeBron” became an all-Pac-10 First Team selection in his sole year at USC, the third overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft and a 2009 All-Rookie First Team selection with the Memphis Grizzlies. His career never took off, though. His production and effectiveness waned throughout his years in Tennessee. A lone year in Dallas began with a bang, but ended with a whimper. He found himself out of the rotation five months into a three-year deal with the Bucks, and never played more than a grace-note supporting-cast role in Milwaukee before suffering a season-ending leg fracture last March.

Despite a disappointing run of things, Mayo was still set to enter unrestricted free agency at age 28 during a summer when seemingly the entire league had gobs of salary cap space thanks to the infusion of cash from the NBA’s new $24 billion broadcast rights deal. Instead, on the first day of free agency, Mayo was “dismissed and disqualified from the league,” and prevented from even applying for reinstatement for two full years, following a positive test for a “drug of abuse.” And then, nothing … until now.

Mayo sat down with Sports Illustrated’s Ben Golliver in Los Angeles for a far-reaching, in-depth discussion about how he’d hit bottom, and the difficult process of getting up off the ground and trying to climb out of the hole he’s dug:

Once the 2016-17 NBA season started, a “hurt” and “lost” Mayo couldn’t bear to watch, consumed by remorse over the years that had preceded his ban. He had “burned the candle at both ends [until I] ain’t got no candle left.” His “entourage” had grown too big, and he had prioritized “showing love to friends, hanging out, and finding girls” over the gym. He acknowledged smoking marijuana and abusing a prescription pain medication that triggered his two-year ban because it is on the NBA’s “drugs of abuse” list. (He emphatically denied testing positive for hard drugs like cocaine.)

Mayo also concluded that he had been “overwhelmed” by a string of difficult life events: his father, high school basketball star Kenny Ziegler, was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for distributing crack cocaine, his brother was placed in juvenile lock-up, a close friend went to jail, and another was killed. “I was bred to play basketball and I thought I could balance everything,” he said. “I couldn’t.” […]

“Taking the game away is probably the closest thing to jail that I’ll get to,” Mayo said. “Since I was like 6 or 7, I’ve always had a basketball season. That was the lowest point in my entire life: The shellshock of not being in the NBA. All my peers are playing and I’m not because of boneheaded mistakes. Take the ball away, what is there to do?”

After staying away from basketball for the entire 2016-17 season to rehabilitate his injured ankle, travel and “get his stuff together,” Mayo began taking his first tentative steps down the comeback trail. Eventually, he worked his way into a workout group featuring several current NBA players, working with professional skills development and fitness trainers to try to burn off the weight he’d put on in his year away, and knock off the rust that had accumulated on his game.





Throughout his conversation with Golliver, Mayo comes off as contrite, a man unwilling to blame others for his decline, eager to take responsibility for the position in which he finds himself:

Mayo knows all the potential excuses and he chooses to reject them. Did he have too much, too soon in life? Sure, he admitted, his childhood and teen years were exceptional. “But if I had the same focused mindset I had at 15 and 16 later when I was 24 and 25,” he argued, “we wouldn’t be sitting here talking right now.” Could he have used a better father figure and more guidance? Mayo didn’t want to say that, repeatedly pointing out that his mother had “taught me right from wrong.” Did his friends, or fake friends, lead him astray? “I knew better,” he argued. “I knew guys in my neighborhood who should have made it somewhere but got stuck. I wasn’t raised like that.” Were the league’s drug rules unfair? “Every man writes his manner,” he said. “I just made poor decisions.”