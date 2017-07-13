Chavarria's golazo marks Nicaragua's first-ever goal at the Gold Cup

Nicaragua may have lost, but Carlos Chavarria scored the country’s first Gold Cup goal in stunning fashion. (AP)

The Nicaraguans have never won a game in the Gold Cup, nor have they ever even drawn.

But they’ve finally scored at the Gold Cup, and they won’t soon forget how it happened.

Carlos Chavarria gave Nicaragua a brief lead with his incredible strike early in the second half, only to watch Panama score twice in the ensuing 10 minutes to win and take the lead atop Group B.

Panama defender Roderick Miller inadvertently set up Chavarria with a lazy giveaway, but the Nicaraguan striker did the rest. He spun the ball forward with a great first touch before roofing a dizzying shot into the left corner (via Fox Soccer):

Two minutes later, Nicaragua fell victim to the old mantra that teams are at their most vulnerable immediately after scoring, as Ismael Diaz finished nicely with his left foot in traffic. In the 57th minute, Gabriel Torres sealed the three points with a composed finish on an awkward ball in front of the net.

Nicaragua likely won’t advance thanks to its second loss, but for at least one night, progress was achieved in stunning fashion.

