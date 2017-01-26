Charleston Southern coach joins South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Charleston Southern baseball coach Stuart Lake resigned Thursday to join South Carolina's program.

Both schools announced Thursday that Lake signed on to be the Gamecocks coordinator of baseball administration and director of player development. Lake spent the past eight years leading the Buccaneers.

Charleston Southern athletic director Hank Small said associate coach Adam Ward would be the team's interim coach for the 2017 season, which starts next month. Lake is Charleston Southern's career leader with 84 Big South Conference wins. He's second on the school's all-time list with 184 victories.

Lake began his college coaching career in 1999 under then Gamecocks baseball coach, now South Carolina athletic director, Ray Tanner.

Lake said while the timing of the decision was hard, he was happy to return to a program he loved.