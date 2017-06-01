Charles Woodson, Frank Beamer among those up for College Football Hall of Fame

The National Football Foundation announced the players and coaches on the 2018 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday. The list is highlighted by ballot newcomers like Michigan great Charles Woodson, Miami stars Warren Sapp and Ed Reed and Georgia Tech wideout Calvin Johnson. Nebraska’s Eric Crouch, SMU’s Eric Dickerson and USC”s Troy Polamalu are also part of the group of 75 former players from the FBS level.
In order to be eligible for the Hall of Fame, a player had to earn first-team All-American honors at some point during his career.
[More college football from Yahoo Sports: Dr. Saturday’s still-too-early Top 25]
“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the ballot when you think that more than 5.19 million people have played college football and only 987 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a first-team All-American creates a much smaller pool of only 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. So being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to ever have played the game, and we are extremely proud to announce their names. We look forward to revealing the 2018 Class prior to the CFP National Championship in Atlanta, the esteemed home of the College Football Hall of Fame.”
Additionally, longtime Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer and ex-Texas head coach Mack Brown are two of the six coaches on the ballot. The other four coaches are Jim Carlen (West Virginia, Texas Tech, South Carolina), Pete Cawthon Sr. (Austin College, Texas Tech), Billy Jack Murphy (Memphis) and Darryl Rogers (Fresno State, San Jose State, Michigan State, Arizona State).
[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]
The 2018 class will be unveiled in Atlanta on Jan. 8, 2018, the day of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, before being officially inducted during the NFF Awards Dinner on Dec. 4, 2018.
“We cannot thank CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock and his staff enough for the opportunity to continue the tradition of announcing our Hall of Fame Class in conjunction with the National Championship,” said Hatchell. “Our presence at the title game has significantly raised the profile of the announcement, allowing us to shine a much brighter light on the accomplishments of our game’s greatest legends.”
Here is the full list of FBS players on the ballot (many remain from last year):
- Morten Andersen, Michigan State – Placekicker
- Mark Bavaro, Notre Dame – Tight End
- Michael Bishop, Kansas State – Quarterback
- Lomas Brown, Florida – Offensive Tackle
- Terrell Buckley, Florida State – Defensive Back
- Larry Burton, Purdue – Split End
- Keith Byars, Ohio State – Running Back
- Gregg Carr, Auburn – Linebacker
- Mark Carrier, Southern California-Defensive Back
- Matt Cavanaugh, Pittsburgh – Quarterback
- Trevor Cobb, Rice – Running Back
- Marco Coleman, Georgia Tech – Linebacker
- Kerry Collins, Penn State – Quarterback
- Tim Couch, Kentucky – Quarterback
- Eric Crouch, Nebraska – Quarterback
- Kenneth Davis, Texas Christian – Running Back
- Rich Diana, Yale – Running Back
- Eric Dickerson, Southern Methodist – Running Back
- John Didion, Oregon State – Center
- Rickey Dixon, Oklahoma-Defensive Back
- Jumbo Elliott, Michigan – Offensive Tackle
- Kevin Faulk, Louisiana State – Running Back
- David Fulcher, Arizona State – Defensive Back
- Robert Gallery, Iowa – Offensive Tackle
- Moe Gardner, Illinois – Defensive Tackle
- Tony Gonzalez, California – Tight End
- Martín Gramática, Kansas State – Placekicker
- Jacob Green, Texas A&M – Defensive Lineman
- Dan Hampton, Arkansas – Defensive Tackle
- Jason Hanson, Washington State – Placekicker
- Byron Hanspard, Texas Tech – Running Back
- Marcus Harris, Wyoming – Wide Receiver
- Craig Heyward, Pittsburgh – Running Back
- Torry Holt, North Carolina State – Wide Receiver
- Dana Howard, Illinois – Linebacker
- Raghib Ismail, Notre Dame – Wide Receiver
- Ernie Jennings, Air Force – Wide Receiver
- Calvin Johnson, Georgia Tech – Wide Receiver
- E.J. Junior, Alabama – Defensive End
- Rick Leach, Michigan – Quarterback
- Jess Lewis, Oregon State – Defensive Tackle
- Ray Lewis, Miami (Fla.) – Linebacker
- Ed McCaffrey, Stanford – Wide Receiver
- Buddy McClinton, Auburn – Defensive Back
- Cade McNown, UCLA – Quarterback
- Shawn Moore, Virginia – Quarterback
- Ken Norton Jr., UCLA – Linebacker
- Phil Olsen, Utah State – Defensive End
- Leslie O’Neal, Oklahoma State – Defensive Tackle
- Jim Otis, Ohio State – Fullback
- Paul Palmer, Temple – Running Back
- Jake Plummer, Arizona State – Quarterback
- Anthony Poindexter, Virginia – Defensive Back
- Troy Polamalu, Southern California – Defensive Back
- Cliff Powell, Arkansas – Linebacker
- Antwaan Randle El, Indiana – Quarterback
- Ed Reed, Miami (Fla.) – Defensive Back
- Simeon Rice, Illinois – Linebacker
- Ron Rivera, California – Linebacker
- Warren Sapp, Miami (Fla.) – Defensive Tackle
- Bob Stein, Minnesota – Defensive End
- Matt Stinchcomb, Georgia – Offensive Tackle
- Taylor Stubblefield, Purdue – Wide Receiver
- Aaron Taylor, Nebraska – Center/OG
- Aaron Taylor, Notre Dame – Offensive Tackle
- Troy Vincent, Wisconsin – Defensive Back
- Chris Ward, Ohio State – Offensive Tackle
- Michael Westbrook, Colorado – Wide Receiver
- Lorenzo White, Michigan State – Running Back
- Zach Wiegert, Nebraska – Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Willis, Mississippi – Linebacker
- Steve Wisniewski, Penn State – Offensive Guard
- Charles Woodson, Michigan – Defensive Back
- Al Worley, Washington – Defensive Back
- Marc Zeno, Tulane – Wide Receiver
More college football from Yahoo Sports:
– – – – – – –
Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!
4.2k