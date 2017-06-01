Charles Woodson, Frank Beamer among those up for College Football Hall of Fame

The National Football Foundation announced the players and coaches on the 2018 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday. The list is highlighted by ballot newcomers like Michigan great Charles Woodson, Miami stars Warren Sapp and Ed Reed and Georgia Tech wideout Calvin Johnson. Nebraska’s Eric Crouch, SMU’s Eric Dickerson and USC”s Troy Polamalu are also part of the group of 75 former players from the FBS level.

In order to be eligible for the Hall of Fame, a player had to earn first-team All-American honors at some point during his career.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the ballot when you think that more than 5.19 million people have played college football and only 987 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a first-team All-American creates a much smaller pool of only 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. So being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to ever have played the game, and we are extremely proud to announce their names. We look forward to revealing the 2018 Class prior to the CFP National Championship in Atlanta, the esteemed home of the College Football Hall of Fame.”

Additionally, longtime Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer and ex-Texas head coach Mack Brown are two of the six coaches on the ballot. The other four coaches are Jim Carlen (West Virginia, Texas Tech, South Carolina), Pete Cawthon Sr. (Austin College, Texas Tech), Billy Jack Murphy (Memphis) and Darryl Rogers (Fresno State, San Jose State, Michigan State, Arizona State).

The 2018 class will be unveiled in Atlanta on Jan. 8, 2018, the day of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, before being officially inducted during the NFF Awards Dinner on Dec. 4, 2018.

“We cannot thank CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock and his staff enough for the opportunity to continue the tradition of announcing our Hall of Fame Class in conjunction with the National Championship,” said Hatchell. “Our presence at the title game has significantly raised the profile of the announcement, allowing us to shine a much brighter light on the accomplishments of our game’s greatest legends.”

Here is the full list of FBS players on the ballot (many remain from last year):

Morten Andersen, Michigan State – Placekicker

Mark Bavaro, Notre Dame – Tight End

Michael Bishop, Kansas State – Quarterback

Lomas Brown, Florida – Offensive Tackle

Terrell Buckley, Florida State – Defensive Back

Larry Burton, Purdue – Split End

Keith Byars, Ohio State – Running Back

Gregg Carr, Auburn – Linebacker

Mark Carrier, Southern California-Defensive Back

Matt Cavanaugh, Pittsburgh – Quarterback

Trevor Cobb, Rice – Running Back

Marco Coleman, Georgia Tech – Linebacker

Kerry Collins, Penn State – Quarterback

Tim Couch, Kentucky – Quarterback

Eric Crouch, Nebraska – Quarterback

Kenneth Davis, Texas Christian – Running Back

Rich Diana, Yale – Running Back

Eric Dickerson, Southern Methodist – Running Back

John Didion, Oregon State – Center

Rickey Dixon, Oklahoma-Defensive Back

Jumbo Elliott, Michigan – Offensive Tackle

Kevin Faulk, Louisiana State – Running Back

David Fulcher, Arizona State – Defensive Back

Robert Gallery, Iowa – Offensive Tackle

Moe Gardner, Illinois – Defensive Tackle

Tony Gonzalez, California – Tight End

Martín Gramática, Kansas State – Placekicker

Jacob Green, Texas A&M – Defensive Lineman

Dan Hampton, Arkansas – Defensive Tackle

Jason Hanson, Washington State – Placekicker

Byron Hanspard, Texas Tech – Running Back

Marcus Harris, Wyoming – Wide Receiver

Craig Heyward, Pittsburgh – Running Back

Torry Holt, North Carolina State – Wide Receiver

Dana Howard, Illinois – Linebacker

Raghib Ismail, Notre Dame – Wide Receiver

Ernie Jennings, Air Force – Wide Receiver

Calvin Johnson, Georgia Tech – Wide Receiver

E.J. Junior, Alabama – Defensive End

Rick Leach, Michigan – Quarterback

Jess Lewis, Oregon State – Defensive Tackle

Ray Lewis, Miami (Fla.) – Linebacker

Ed McCaffrey, Stanford – Wide Receiver

Buddy McClinton, Auburn – Defensive Back

Cade McNown, UCLA – Quarterback

Shawn Moore, Virginia – Quarterback

Ken Norton Jr., UCLA – Linebacker

Phil Olsen, Utah State – Defensive End

Leslie O’Neal, Oklahoma State – Defensive Tackle

Jim Otis, Ohio State – Fullback

Paul Palmer, Temple – Running Back

Jake Plummer, Arizona State – Quarterback

Anthony Poindexter, Virginia – Defensive Back

Troy Polamalu, Southern California – Defensive Back

Cliff Powell, Arkansas – Linebacker

Antwaan Randle El, Indiana – Quarterback

Ed Reed, Miami (Fla.) – Defensive Back

Simeon Rice, Illinois – Linebacker

Ron Rivera, California – Linebacker

Warren Sapp, Miami (Fla.) – Defensive Tackle

Bob Stein, Minnesota – Defensive End

Matt Stinchcomb, Georgia – Offensive Tackle

Taylor Stubblefield, Purdue – Wide Receiver

Aaron Taylor, Nebraska – Center/OG

Aaron Taylor, Notre Dame – Offensive Tackle

Troy Vincent, Wisconsin – Defensive Back

Chris Ward, Ohio State – Offensive Tackle

Michael Westbrook, Colorado – Wide Receiver

Lorenzo White, Michigan State – Running Back

Zach Wiegert, Nebraska – Offensive Tackle

Patrick Willis, Mississippi – Linebacker

Steve Wisniewski, Penn State – Offensive Guard

Charles Woodson, Michigan – Defensive Back

Al Worley, Washington – Defensive Back

Marc Zeno, Tulane – Wide Receiver

