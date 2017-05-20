Chargers’ Dontrelle Inman out six weeks

The injury-plagued Chargers have lost one of their top receivers to an injury.

Los Angeles receiver Dontrelle Inman had surgery to repair an injured core muscle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Inman is expected to miss six weeks, which would mean the rest of the offseason work until training camp.

Last season Inman started all 16 games and was second on the team with 58 catches for 810 receiving yards. This offseason he signed a one-year, $2.7 million restricted free agent tender. Next year he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The 28-year-old Inman got a slow start to his career, initially signing as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2011 and not making the team in Jacksonville. He then had two 50-catch seasons for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League before catching on with the Chargers in 2014.