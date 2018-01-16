Chargers assistant McNulty returns to Rutgers as coordinator

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) -- Los Angeles Chargers tight ends coach John McNulty is returning to the college ranks for a second stint as the offensive coordinator at Rutgers.

Coach Chris Ash announced the hiring on Tuesday. McNulty replaces Jerry Kill, who retired because of health concerns.

McNulty has more than 25 years coaching experience. He spent five seasons with the Scarlet Knights under Greg Schiano, including three as the offensive coordinator.

''I'm excited to welcome John back to the Rutgers football family,'' said Ash. ''He has a wealth of football knowledge and experience, and I look forward to him helping develop our quarterbacks. John is a great leader, man and coach, and I'm excited to see him shape the identity of our offense.''

McNulty orchestrated one of the most prolific offenses in Rutgers' history in 2007 with the Scarlet Knights becoming the first program in the FBS to have a 3,000-yard passer (Mike Teel), a 2,000-yard rusher (Ray Rice) and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers (Kenny Britt and Tiquan Underwood) in the same season.

The Scarlet Knights set school records with 426 points, 294 first downs and 5,841 yards that season.

McNulty was part of four bowl teams during his five-year tenure at Rutgers.

McNulty spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, a year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two seasons with the Tennessee Titans after leaving Rutgers. He spent the past two seasons coaching with the Chargers.

McNulty started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Michigan (1991-94) and later moved to Connecticut (95-97).

