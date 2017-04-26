Chaos at Grambling helped push NFL draft sleeper Chad Williams

Chad Williams, like many NFL draft prospects, is spending a lot of time on his college campus this week, putting in work, waiting for his dream to come true.

“I am in that weight room,” he says over the phone with a soft laugh.

The weight room is not just any weight room. Williams went to Grambling. And during his first season there in 2013, he and his teammates refused to play a game because of the conditions of that weight room and other issues facing the football program.

“The lockers had mold, the ceiling had mold, the floor was ripped up,” Williams remembers.

Those conditions raised concerns over possible staph infections.

Williams was only a freshman receiver, and so he wasn’t among the leaders of the strike, but he had no hesitation.

“I was going to go with my team,” he says. “That’s what a brotherhood is. You have 100 brothers on the team. I’m glad I did. Things turned around.”

View photos Chad Williams is hoping to catch on as Grambling’s first player to be drafted in the NFL since 2006. (Getty Images) More

The episode is more significant than many give it credit. We are now in an era of player organization and activism, whether at Northwestern, in the WNBA, in women’s soccer and even with some of the New England Patriots deciding not to attend the White House celebration for the team. But back in 2013, a players’ strike was bold, highly controversial and very rare (at least in the modern era). The New York Times wrote about it. So did Jesse Jackson, saying, “Perhaps the strike by the football team of a legendary program will begin to wake us up.”

At the very least, it woke up the Grambling football program, and Williams’ story is part of that triumph.

His impact in high school is arguably even greater than what he means to his college. Williams went to a charter school called Madison Prep in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that launched in 2009. He was a part of the first football team, which had only 25 players to start the year and 17 by the end. The school was so new that when he was in eighth grade at a sister school, he was part of the group that was selected to give Madison Prep its nickname (Chargers), colors and logo.

He played quarterback and safety only a short drive from Southern University and LSU, but he was not recruited there – in part because of the newness of his school. (Madison Prep didn’t field a varsity team until Williams was a senior.) He got only one real look, from former Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams. He became the first Madison Prep kid to get an athletic scholarship.

“If Coach Doug didn’t come get me, honestly I don’t know where I’d be,” Williams says. “I cannot even imagine where I’d be.”

The coach sat Williams down in his office and asked where he’d like to play. “Just put the ball in my hands,” came the reply, and then “Coach Doug” made another good decision: He put the Baton Rouge product at wideout. He hadn’t played there since middle school, but it worked out better than either could have imagined.

In the short term, though, things were beyond bleak. Grambling lost 18 of 19 games under Doug Williams, and the coach reportedly tangled with the school over that weight room. The coach raised the money to fix the flooring without going through official channels. Meanwhile, players were upset with the facilities and inordinately long bus rides to road games.

Things came to a head soon after the NFL legend was fired, as players refused to board the bus for a game against Jackson State. That caused a forfeit – and national headlines. There was a bigger story here: The lack of state funding for Grambling and, more broadly, a lack of financial support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Chad Williams could have distanced himself from the strike or even transferred. It was a lot to deal with for a teenager. He didn’t waver.

“I wasn’t nervous,” he says. “Just focusing on what needs to be done. They [administrators] responded quickly. Things started happening.”

Read More