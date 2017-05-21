Championship Sunday Live: Premier League top four, La Liga title races go down to the final day

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal fight for the Premier League’s two remaining Champions League spots. Real Madrid and Barcelona battle for the La Liga title. Those are the main storylines going into Sunday – Championship Sunday – the final day of the domestic campaigns in England and Spain.

Watch any of the 10 Premier League games with the live stream links below, and keep tabs on the La Liga title race via the match pages. Or you can get live updates and analysis on everything with the Scribble Live stream.

[ WATCH LIVE: Arsenal vs. Everton | Burnley vs. West Ham | Chelsea vs. Sunderland | Hull vs. Tottenham | Leicester vs. AFCBournemouth | Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough | Man United vs. Crystal Palace | SouthamptonFC vs. Stoke | Swansea vs. West Brom | Watford vs. Man City ]

[ FOLLOW LIVE: Malaga vs. Real Madrid | Barcelona vs. Eibar ]