Championship play-offs: Fixtures, dates & teams in the race to the Premier League

The Championship play-offs are arguably the most exciting games in the English football season.

No match is more valuable than the division's play-off final at Wembley, with promotion, it was estimated last year, worth around £170 million to teams not already receiving parachute payments after relegation from the Premier League.

That applies to all five of the clubs who have secured or are in contention for a place in the play-offs this season. For one of them, the next month will be a huge one in their history.

When are the Championship play-offs?

The dates for the Championship play-off semi-finals will not be confirmed until the fixtures are finalised, but the first leg tends to take place the weekend after the final matches of the normal season and the second legs three days after that.

The last round of matches is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, meaning we are likely to see the first legs played on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14. The reverse fixtures will probably then follow on Tuesday, May 16, and Wednesday, May 17.

What we do know is that the final will be played on Monday, May 29, which is a bank holiday in the UK. The League Two final will be played a day earlier on Sunday, May 28, with the League One final moved forward a weekend (Saturday, May 20) to accommodate the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 27.

How can I watch the Championship play-offs?

All of the Championship play-off matches — and, indeed, all of the Football League play-off matches altogether — will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, with the exact schedule to be confirmed once the fixtures have been announced.

In the US, beIN Sports have the rights to Championship matches and will broadcast the final, though the semi-finals are yet to be confirmed. You can also watch via FuboTV, an online subscription service which includes beIN Sports.

What teams are in the Championship play-offs?

Pos Team GP W D L F A GD Pts 1 Brighton (P) 45 28 8 9 73 39 34 92 2 Newcastle (P) 45 28 7 10 82 40 42 91 3 Reading (PO) 45 25 7 13 64 62 2 82 4 Sheff Wed (PO) 45 24 9 12 59 43 16 81 5 Huddersfield (PO) 45 25 6 14 56 55 1 81 6 Fulham 45 21 14 10 83 56 27 77 7 Leeds 45 22 8 15 60 46 14 74

(P) = promotion confirmed

(PO) = play-offs confirmed

Huddersfield Town were the first team - aside from the promoted sides - to guarantee their place in the Championship play-offs and now Reading and Sheffield Wednesday have joined them.

Fulham are almost certain, meanwhile, to complete the quartet as they remain three points ahead of seventh-placed Leeds United with a vastly superior goal difference.

Huddersfield have dropped from third to fifth as a result of their 2-0 defeat at Birmingham City, with Reading and Wednesday both winning their 45th games to jump into the positions that would see them play the second leg of their semi-final at home.

When and where is the Championship play-off final?

The Championship play-off final will be played at Wembley on Monday, May 29. Kick-off time is yet to be confirmed but is likely to be 15:00 BST.

The final returned to Wembley in 2007 after six were hosted at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff while the London venue was rebuilt. Between 1987 and 1989 it had been a two-legged affair, with each team hosting a match at their home ground (though in 1987, a third leg on neutral turf was required to separate Charlton Athletic and Leeds United), before the move to the old Wembley and a single-match format in 1990.

