The Champions League round of 16 rolls on with the second week of first-leg matches. On Tuesday, Bayer Leverkusen plays host to Atletico Madrid and Manchester City takes on Monaco at the Etihad Stadium. On Wednesday, Porto meets Juventus in Portugal and Sevilla welcomes struggling Premier League champion Leicester City.

Follow all of the action as it happens with the Scribble Live stream below.