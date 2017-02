The UEFA Champions League resumes this week with the start of the knockout stage. Tuesday’s round of 16 first legs have Barcelona at Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Benfica. On Wednesday, Arsenal travels to Bayern Munich and Napoli visits defending champion Real Madrid.

Follow the action as it happens with the Scribble Live stream below. Kickoffs, on both days, are scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.