Champions-elect Chelsea are singing their way to Premier League glory

It wasn’t a Fat Lady singing at the end. It was blokes. Big London blokes. “We’re gonna win the league,” the Chelsea supporters bellowed from the cramped away section at rickety old Goodison Park.

Their team had just inflicted upon Everton only their second home defeat of the season and their heaviest loss since the 5-0 drubbing handed out to them in November by Antonio Conte’s men.

That win came fifth in a sequence of 13 in succession, a run that earned Chelsea 39 points out of 39. That run had put the crucial momentum behind Chelsea this season and handed them the initiative in the title race. They've never surrendered it.

Their form has been less superhuman since then. They dropped points in five of their next 13 fixtures but the gap had become insurmountable.

Conte maintained his focus on the tasks at hand after dismissing Everton. No title was won on Merseyside he insisted but the manner in which Chelsea celebrated after this tidy win said otherwise.

The players and staff spent a good couple of minutes among their fans at the final whistle. Thibaut Courtois and Gary Cahill handed their match-worn shirts to a pair of lucky recipients.

Conte himself conducted the fans' songs. He pumped his arms all the way from his waist to the top of his head, exuding not only relief but real satisfaction. He jumped on the back of his goalkeeper in exultation. He shook each one of his players’ hands and gave them all a strong, warm hug.

This might be a small step in their season – one game out of 38 – but it felt like a giant leap in terms of securing Chelsea’s inevitable league win. This was a big week for Chelsea. They had an FA Cup semi-final against Spurs, a home league game on Tuesday against Southampton and this test at Everton, one of the most difficult away grounds in the country. Chelsea sailed through. In the context of the setback they suffered against Manchester United a couple of weeks ago that achievement is all the more impressive.

It doesn’t matter what Tottenham do from here on in. If Chelsea win three out of their remaining four games then they will be champions. This title has had less to do with irresistible football than it has had to do with the relentless consistency imbued in the side through diligent and passionate coaching.

Even if Chelsea are occasionally workmanlike there are moments of unadulterated genius that carry them through in difficult times. Everton were doing well here – with Idrissa Gueye man-marking Eden Hazard out of the game for long spells – but Pedro conjured a goal that perhaps only a World Cup and Champions League winner could.

