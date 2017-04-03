Chad Kelly leaves Ole Miss pro day after wrist injury

Former Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly throws during the University of Mississippi's Ole Miss NFL Pro Day, at the Manning Center in Oxford, Miss., Monday, April 3, 2017. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle via AP)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) -- Quarterback Chad Kelly's workout at Mississippi's pro day ended prematurely because of a wrist injury.

Kelly threw about a dozen passes at the Rebels' indoor practice facility before leaving with what he said was a sprain. He said he first hurt the wrist on his throwing arm last week and aggravated the injury Monday.

''I tried pushing through it this whole week and it felt good,'' Kelly said. ''And then I just kind of threw one, turning my wrist over pretty hard and it felt weird. And then I threw one in the flat, and it just didn't feel the same. The guys decided to call it quits for the day and hopefully come back in a week or two and see how it is.''

Ole Miss spokesman Kyle Campbell said Kelly has rescheduled the workout for April 22 on campus.

The Monday workout was supposed to be a chance for Kelly to impress NFL scouts after he was left out of the league's scouting combine. Instead, more questions have probably been added to his checkered resume.

''It's a bummer, man,'' former Ole Miss wide receiver Damore'ea Stringfellow said. ''You hate to see one of your brothers go down, especially at a moment like this. I'm praying for him. I know he's going to be good.''

Kelly's past troubles caused the NFL to revoke his invitation to the combine. In April 2014, Kelly was kicked out of Clemson following a sideline argument with coaches. In January 2015, Kelly pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct as part of an agreement stemming from a fight with two nightclub bouncers.

Last October, Kelly wasn't charged but was involved in an on-field scuffle during his brother's high school game in Buffalo.

''Every decision and everything you do is going to be put in a microscope,'' Kelly said. ''One bad thing can blow up just like that. I've just got to be smart with everything I do and of course the past is going to come up.''

His senior season ended one month early because of a knee injury. He had surgery in November for a torn ligament and cartilage damage in his right knee.

When he played, Kelly was often spectacular. He was leading the Southeastern Conference at the time of his injury with 2,758 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He threw for more than 4,000 yards as a junior and led Ole Miss to a Sugar Bowl win over Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-2 Kelly is the nephew of Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

''I just want an opportunity to show what I can do,'' Kelly said. ''I take every day one step at a time. I try to get my knee better and be mentally there all the way and not have to think about outside factors. Every day I just try to get to work and do the best I can.''

ENGRAM EAGER: Former Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram went through a scripted throwing session but did not go through measurable drills Monday. Engram ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis and saw his stock increase.

''I'm ready to know where I'm going and seeing who's interested, but I'm just enjoying the process as well,'' said Engram, adding he has several visits lined up in the coming days, including dates with the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

Engram said several teams have been impressed with his versatility, adding several teams believe he could contribute as a wide receiver as well.

''I believe I'm probably one of the best receiving tight ends, if not the best tight end in this draft,'' Engram said. ''A lot of teams agree on that as well.''

-----

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .