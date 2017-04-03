Chad Johnson played in a Mexican football league, watch him score an easy touchdown

Chad Johnson’s cameo in the Liga de Futbol Americano Profesional must have felt solar systems away from his days as one of the most popular players in the NFL, but at least he was back playing football.

Johnson, who is 39 years old, played for the Monterrey Fundidores of the football league down in Mexico, and he torched a poor Saltillo Dinos cornerback who probably hasn’t been to six Pro Bowls for an easy touchdown.

So Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) is playing in the Mexican Football League (LFA) and it's just not even fair. pic.twitter.com/PjMy5RcWEo — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) April 3, 2017





Chad Johnson recordó sus viejos tiempos en NFL y volvió a jugar futbol americano profesional, ahora en LFA con los Fundidores de Monterrey pic.twitter.com/sMtNtCb3nH — Las Noticias (@_LASNOTICIASMTY) April 3, 2017





If you squint really, really hard, it still looks like the old Chad Johnson, albeit with practically nobody watching in the stadium.

The arrangement was for Johnson to play just one game, but he seemed to enjoy getting back on the field, tweeting and retweeting often about the experience down in Mexico.

Just landed in Monterrey, Mexico ???????? pic.twitter.com/0ALyCGUXqT — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 2, 2017





Gracias México por siempre hacer que me sienta en casa, soy un mexicano más Los quiero mucho, son unos chingones Viva México, cabrones‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 3, 2017





Gran trabajo de @elnarrador, la @LFAmex y los @FundidoresLFA por tomar en serio a este gran deporte en México ¡Bienvenido @ochocinco ! pic.twitter.com/HcMoaC0jYJ — Víctor Del Río (@VDelRioOficial) April 2, 2017





Johnson has always been known for his big personality and doing things his own way, so maybe it shouldn’t be a big surprise he randomly showed up in a Mexican football league game. Johnson told TMZ he’d be willing to do it again, so maybe this isn’t the last we’ve seen of him playing there.

