Central Florida moves game with Memphis to Friday due to Hurricane Irma

Central Florida’s game vs. Memphis will be played Friday instead of Saturday due to Hurricane Irma.

Kickoff of the game will be at 6:30 ET. Irma is expected to make landfall sometime over the weekend along Florida’s southern coast. UCF is located in Orlando, so the move up a day provides Memphis time to get out of Orlando safely and fans in the area to take hurricane precautions on Saturday.

“The best option for ensuring this game is played is to move it to Friday night,” UCF athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “With travel considerations, we had to make that decision today. I thank the University of Memphis and the American Athletic Conference for working with us to keep safety our top priority while finding a way to play this game.”

The school is opening parking lots at 5 p.m. ET and said no tailgating will be allowed because there won’t be enough law enforcement personnel to staff the lots. The game will be televised on ESPNEWS.

Central Florida beat Florida International in Week 1 while Memphis beat Louisiana-Monroe. Memphis’ game was at home and came in the remnants of Hurricane Harvey.

