The Celtics know nobody believes in them, and that's the way they like it

The Boston Celtics entered the playoffs as what some pundits dubbed “the worst No. 1 seed in NBA history,” and when they fell into an 0-2 hole against the Chicago Bulls, even more folks predicted a first-round sweep, describing the eighth seed as “just better” and calling the C’s “victims of their own regular-season success.” Even as Boston won the next four games and advanced to the second round, ex-Celtic Rajon Rondo believed his Bulls would’ve swept his former team had he remained healthy.

And when the Wizards evened the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Celtics after four games, the Washington Post called it “the most lopsided 2-2 playoff series ever.” The columnist went on to declare, “There’s not enough caution in this nervous world to deny the evidence through four games of this Eastern Conference semifinal matchup: The Wizards are flat-out better than the Boston Celtics.”

It was then that former Celtics star Paul Pierce warned Isaiah Thomas, “Winning is hard. You gotta take your bumps and bruises as they go. But if winning wasn’t hard it would be (for) everybody.” So, when the fourth-seeded Wizards forced a Game 7 in Boston, Thomas studied Pierce’s epic Game 7 battle against LeBron James in the 2008 Eastern Conference semis, so “I knew it wasn’t going to be easy at all, and we came out on top. That says a lot about the team we are, and we believe in each other.”

True to form, even after Thomas dropped 29 points and 12 assists in the 115-105 win to eliminate Washington, Wizards guard Bradley Beal still contended, “We feel like we were the better team.”

So, Boston enters the conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs, per Las Vegas and every prognosticator on the planet, despite having home-court advantage. You’ll be shocked to learn Stephen A. Smith said from TD Garden immediately after the C’s advanced to face the Cavs, “I can’t see this series going past five, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they got swept.”

It seems ridiculous to think a No. 1 seed could ever use the “nobody believes in us” mantra, but in this case it’s true: Absolutely no one gives Boston a chance against Cleveland. Except for Boston, of course.

“They didn’t give us a chance in this series,” Thomas said following the Game 7 victory. “They didn’t give us a chance when we were down 2-0 to Chicago. We got the No. 1 seed, they didn’t give us a chance. They don’t ever give us a chance. We just keep going. We don’t care about what others say.”

The Celtics played the Cavs tough in three of their four meetings this season, winning once in Boston, but everybody harkens back to 2015, when Cleveland ran the C’s off the floor in a first-round sweep.

“We were lucky to even be in the playoffs,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens remembered of that series.

But this is a different Boston team. That version had just traded for Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder midseason and were still bringing both off the bench. This one has added Al Horford — one of this year’s most efficient playoff performers — and watched Thomas become a bona fide MVP candidate worthy of a Second Team All-NBA nod, while everyone on the roster has improved along with him.

“Nobody thought we would be here this fast, especially when I got traded here,” said Thomas, now a two-time All-Star. “I don’t think anybody was thinking that in a couple years we’d be in the Eastern Conference finals, but the players on this team, from the first guy to the last, we believe in each other. We never give up, and we feel like we’re just as good as any team in the NBA. And we feel like we’ve got more work to do. Even though the world is counting us out, we’re going to keep going regardless.”

Boston shouldn’t be here, not with a 5-foot-9 former 60th overall pick steering the ship, but neither the team nor the player has gotten this far waiting to find out if the naysayers were right all along.

That isn’t to say the task at hand isn’t an improbably difficult one. LeBron James is the best basketball player alive, with a history of destroying even the most championship-hearty of Celtics teams in the conference finals. He’s got a pair of All-Star teammates and a bevy of sharpshooters in tow, and they will arrive in Boston on nine days rest, just 48 hours after the C’s went the distance with Washington.

