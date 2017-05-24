Celebrities React to the Attack in Manchester

Eliza Thompson
Photo credit: Getty

From Cosmopolitan

After the explosion in Manchester that left 22 people dead and 59 injured at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night, celebrities and musicians have taken to Twitter and Instagram to express their condolences for the victims and their families and their support of the survivors.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that the suspect in the bombing is a 22-year-old man named Salman Abedi. Abedi lived near the arena and died in the attack.

