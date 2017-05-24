Celebrities React to the Attack in Manchester

From Cosmopolitan

After the explosion in Manchester that left 22 people dead and 59 injured at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night, celebrities and musicians have taken to Twitter and Instagram to express their condolences for the victims and their families and their support of the survivors.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that the suspect in the bombing is a 22-year-old man named Salman Abedi. Abedi lived near the arena and died in the attack.

I'm praying for everyone in Manchester. This is truly so senseless & heart breaking. - Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

Praying for Manchester and all those lost and their families 🖤🖤🖤#heartbreaking #prayformanchester pic.twitter.com/cMZ9DrAeB0 - Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 23, 2017

Can't stop thinking about the joy of going to your 1st concert. Bravery & hope. All violence is tragic. This is impossible to shake. - Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 23, 2017

Wow wow wow I'm in disbelief. all of my prayers to Manchester. - Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 23, 2017

Sending prayers to Manchester. - kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 23, 2017

Sending love and prayers to #Manchester It saddens me that you can't even feel safe going to a concert. #peace - Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) May 23, 2017

This story is so sad and so scary. Sending all my love to Manchester. - Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 23, 2017

Sending prayers to the people of Manchester. I'm heartbroken for the lives lost and all the families suffering right now - Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) May 23, 2017

So heartbroken to hear of the nightmare that came true last night in Manchester. Sending love light and prayers to everyone affected. - Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) May 23, 2017

All my love to Manchester 😥 - Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 23, 2017

Absolutely gut wrenching. God bless the people of Manchester offering rooms and rides tonight. #roomformanchester - Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) May 23, 2017

what happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible. sending my love and prayers to those affected. 💔 - Kendall (@KendallJenner) May 23, 2017

Being alive really is the most precious thing ever. Let us never take it for granted. So, so heart sick for what happened yesterday 💔🙏🏼 - Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) May 23, 2017

My thoughts & prayers are with all those affected by the Manchester tragedy. Words cannot express our sorrow. Our hearts are with you.❤️ - Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) May 23, 2017

Hoping we can all push to create a world where this isn't a reality, prayers to #Manchester - Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 23, 2017

Please take today to lead with love and pray for Ariana, the family's affected and those who lost their life too soon. God bless❤️ pic.twitter.com/pj50xgO370 - Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in Manchester ❤️ - Shay Mitchell (@shaymitch) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 - Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

My heart and prayers go out to Manchester tonight so so tragic!🙏🙏❤️️❤️️ - Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) May 23, 2017

My love goes out to Manchester 💜 - Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) May 23, 2017

Sending all the love I have to give to everyone affected in #Manchester it is truly heartbreaking! 🇬🇧 - Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) May 23, 2017

There are no words. This world. https://t.co/BJsmzoToWy - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017

My deepest love and condolences are with you in Manchester tonight. I'm so sorry and saddened. Xx - Lauren Cohan (@LaurenCohan) May 23, 2017

My heart is with you Manchester. - Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 23, 2017

Sickened to hear about Manchester. Thoughts to all those in that wonderful city - Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 22, 2017

Follow Eliza on Twitter.



You Might Also Like