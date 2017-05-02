CC Sabathia says black MLB players expect racial slurs in Boston

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia addressed the Adam Jones incident before his team’s game on Tuesday in New York City and revealed a startling reality of being a black player in Major League Baseball — when you go to Boston, you expect to hear racial slurs.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

Sabathia, a 17-year big-league vet, also said Fenway Park is the only stadium in baseball where he’s heard a fan call him the N-word. Here’s more of what Sabathia had to say, in a series of tweets from Eric Boland, the Yankees beat writer for Newsday:

Sabathia said he's experienced what Adam Jones did in Boston, though not since he's been with Yankees because their security presence in pen — Erik Boland (@eboland11) May 2, 2017





Sabathia said in his big league career "I've never been called the N word" anywhere but in Boston — Erik Boland (@eboland11) May 2, 2017





Sabathia said it's talked about among black major leaguers: "we know. There's 62 of us. We all know. When you go to Boston, expect it." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) May 2, 2017





CC Sabathia says black players in MLB have come to expect racism from Boston fans. (Getty Images) More

In Boston on Monday night, one fan was ejected after throwing a bag of peanuts at Jones, the Baltimore Orioles’ centerfielder. After the game, Jones said he was called the N-word by Fenway fans “a handful of times.” The Red Sox apologized on Tuesday morning, and the incident has been a conversation-starter all around sports. The MLB commissioner, the MLB Players Association, Boston’s mayor and the local NAACP have all weighed in.

Jones spoke again about the issue before Tuesday’s game. He said he’s fine with fans booing him or telling him he sucks. “Just keep the racist stuff out of there,” Jones said.

Just 'Boo me' – @Orioles Adam Jones on racial slurs from @RedSox fans pic.twitter.com/lX1ZDk04D4 — ABC 7 Sports (@ABC7Sports) May 2, 2017





That’s a commendable point of view from Jones, who is able to smile while talking about something so horrible. Also horrible is the notion put forth by Sabathia that black baseball players just expect as part of their jobs that when they go to Boston, there’s a good chance they’ll hear something racist from a fan.

It’s not just opposing teams either. David Price, one of the Red Sox’s current players, said earlier this year that he’s heard racial slurs from Red Sox fans. Meanwhile, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, who is black, implored the team’s fan base to stand up for Jones.

Baseball recently celebrated 70 years since Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz