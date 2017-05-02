The Cavs were winning so handily LeBron grabbed a fan’s beer in the middle of the game

The Cavs didn’t look great in their first-round series against the Pacers, but they looked much better Monday night in Game 1 against the Raptors.

How much better? Good enough that LeBron James could stunt on the Raps by grabbing a bottle of beer.

LeBron explained after the game that he would have taken a sip if it had been his beverage of choice.

LeBron James on grabbing the beer during Game 1: Not much of a beer guy. If she had had some red wine, I probably would have taken a sip." pic.twitter.com/1O0IqhgiPN - Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 2, 2017

If you had to bet on one Cavs player to grab an adult beverage on the court, it would obviously be J.R. Smith. If LeBron is feeling loose enough to start joking around like that, the rest of the NBA better be scared.

This article was originally published on SI.com