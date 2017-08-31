Report: Cavs and Celtics finally come to terms on Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas blockbuster

It’s been eight long days since the Cavaliers and Celtics agreed to the first iteration of a deal that originally sent All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn’s 2018 first-round pick. After reports surfaced that the Cavs’ medical staff had significant concerns over Thomas’ hip, the team wanted another asset to come their way before officially agreeing to the deal with Boston. Unable to pry away a first-round pick from the Celtics, the Cavs have agreed to the original package coming their way in addition to a 2020 second-round pick to complete the deal, as first reported by ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cleveland, Boston have reached an agreement, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2017





Boston will send its 2020 second-round pick via Miami to Cavaliers to complete the trade, league sources said. Boston would budge no more. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2017





It was reported on Wednesday that the Milwaukee Bucks were ready to pounce if the Irving-to-Boston deal fell through. Even with the backdrop of Thomas’ concerning hip, the prospect of acquiring an All-Star level point guard in addition to a handful of quality assets proved too sweet for first-year Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman to back out of.