Why the Cavs (probably) shouldn't trade Kyrie Irving, unless they absolutely have to

If Kyrie gives Cleveland the best chance at Warriors revenge, the Cavs should do everything they can to satisfy him and hold on to him for one more year. (Getty)

Three days after news of Kyrie Irving’s displeasure stunned the basketball world, and three days after an All-NBA-caliber point guard unexpectedly burst onto the market in late July, the NBA is consumed by trades of all kinds. Real general managers, of course, have been inquiring about Irving, and are locked in serious discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Amateur GMs are flooding Twitter. Trade machines are spitting out fantasies to fans of 29 other teams.

And yet some of the talk ignores a simple fact: The Cavs don’t actually have to trade Irving at all.

Or maybe they do. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported Monday that the Cavs “are acting — for now — as if a trade is almost inevitable.” They’re doing so because “there is little chance of salvaging their relationship with [Irving].” If that’s the case, Cleveland will likely have to relent.

But is the Irving dilemma really unsolvable? Is the situation that former GM David Griffin and the Cavaliers’ staff managed over the last few years really unmanageable? It’s not as if Irving was all smiles for the past three years, only to suddenly become despondent over the past month. There is no one (known) event that triggered this. “Irving had become irritated before,” ESPN wrote over the weekend. “The Cavs had been able to navigate it, and they hoped to again.” What changed? What made the situation unnavigable, save for a trade?

It is difficult to fathom that a team so exceptional, even if slightly flawed, could be disrupted by Irving’s unhappiness. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Irving considered making his trade request last summer; instead, he proceeded to play an integral role on what, in some 75 percent of NBA seasons, would likely have been a championship-caliber team.

And now one month later, the Cavs’ relationship with Irving has soured to the point that duplicating last year’s success is apparently implausible.

Moody superstars are not a new phenomenon. Hakeem Olajuwon’s agent demanded a trade away from the Rockets in 1992; Olajuwon went on to win two titles in Houston. Kobe Bryant demanded a trade in 2007; he went on to win two more titles in Los Angeles. Fractured relationships aren’t always mended; but they can be.

Maybe Irving’s relationship with LeBron James and Cleveland is beyond repair. The Cavs seem to believe it is. And if it is … fine. Trade him.

But the Cavs would be making a grave mistake if they don’t give themselves every opportunity to mend that relationship. And they’d be making a grave mistake if they jump the gun on a trade that nets them anything less than 99 cents on the dollar in return. Any deal that doesn’t could ultimately represent a failure to fully exploit the talents of arguably the greatest basketball player ever.

The trade market for Irving

As the shock of Irving’s request wears off and attention turns to his value on the trade market, various tidal waves of speculation have, in large part, come to the same conclusion: There is no one obvious Irving suitor; no trade partner that presents itself as a match made in heaven; no logical home run of an offer.

Furthermore, the now-widespread knowledge that Irving wants out could undercut his value. The Cavs anticipated this, and were reportedly disturbed that the news got out. There is plenty of interest, as there would be for any 25-year-old four-time All-Star. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, at least 12 teams are “in hot pursuit.” But will any of the offers make the Cavs as good as or better than they otherwise would be with Irving in 2017-18?

That’s the question new Cavaliers GM Koby Altman must ask himself. And there are some reasons to believe he might be able to find a package that improves the roster’s fit around James. But if he can’t, he should dig in and stand pat.

Cleveland’s priorities in trade talks



There should be one, and only one, priority for the Cavs in the handling of the Irving situation, and that is to give themselves the best shot at beating the Warriors next June.

That, after all, is how Cleveland has been building ever since LeBron returned home in 2014. It has not cared about two or three years from now. It has not cared about long-term stability. It has cared solely about maximizing every precious year with LeBron, and rightly so. Operating under any other premise would be wasting greatness.

