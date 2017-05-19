Report: Cavaliers will receive NBA-high $10 million annually for jersey ad

The Cavaliers will display Goodyear advertisements on their jerseys next season.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today:

The deal is worth $10 million per season, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt.

That’s the highest reported/estimated amount among the seven teams who’ve signed jersey-ad deals:

This is why LeBron James wanted Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to spend more on the roster. LeBron has put a middling market in the NBA’s upper class when it comes to these deals.

League-wide, teams are still trying to determine the value of jersey ads. Cleveland’s deal creates a new benchmark, as the Warriors reportedly seek $15 million annually.