Report: Cavaliers will receive NBA-high $10 million annually for jersey ad

The Cavaliers will display Goodyear advertisements on their jerseys next season.
The deal is worth $10 million per season, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt.
That’s the highest reported/estimated amount among the seven teams who’ve signed jersey-ad deals:
- Cavaliers – $10 million
- Nets – $8 million
- 76ers – $5 million
- Celtics – more than $7 million
- Kings – $5 million
- Jazz – $4 million
This is why LeBron James wanted Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to spend more on the roster. LeBron has put a middling market in the NBA’s upper class when it comes to these deals.
League-wide, teams are still trying to determine the value of jersey ads. Cleveland’s deal creates a new benchmark, as the Warriors reportedly seek $15 million annually.
198