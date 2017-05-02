Cavaliers’ Dahntay Jones (base salary: $5,767) in line for $6,000 in fines after ejection (video)

The Raptors (hypocritically) don’t like when they’re losing big and the opponent dunks late.
They also apparently believe it’s OK to run a full-court press in the waning moments of a decided game.
So, Dahntay Jones dunked in the final seconds of the Cavaliers’ Game 1 win over Toronto – and then jabbered his way into two technical fouls and an ejection.
That’ll draw $6,000 in fines for a player with a $5,767 base salary. Each technical is $2,000, and the ejection is another $2,000.
Jones, who signed on the last day of the regular season, actually earned $9,127 in salary, but $3,360 was paid by the league because he has more than two years of experience and isn’t considered part of his base salary. He also received $18,255 when Cleveland waived him before the season. But this is still a far cry from the $80.17 he lost last year when suspended for hitting then-Raptors center Bismack Biyombo in the nuts.
At least, once again, LeBron James has offered to pay the fine.
LeBron, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:
“I actually told him… first of all, I said I was going to pay the fine before I even knew what it was,” James said Monday night. “It didn’t matter. And I told him tonight, I said, Listen Dahntay, now enough is enough. Stop getting kicked out against Toronto all the time. I’m gonna stop paying your damn fines.’ But yeah, he don’t have to worry about it. He’s good.”
