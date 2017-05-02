Cavaliers’ Dahntay Jones (base salary: $5,767) in line for $6,000 in fines after ejection (video)

The Raptors (hypocritically) don’t like when they’re losing big and the opponent dunks late.

They also apparently believe it’s OK to run a full-court press in the waning moments of a decided game.

So, Dahntay Jones dunked in the final seconds of the Cavaliers’ Game 1 win over Toronto – and then jabbered his way into two technical fouls and an ejection.

That’ll draw $6,000 in fines for a player with a $5,767 base salary. Each technical is $2,000, and the ejection is another $2,000.

Jones, who signed on the last day of the regular season, actually earned $9,127 in salary, but $3,360 was paid by the league because he has more than two years of experience and isn’t considered part of his base salary. He also received $18,255 when Cleveland waived him before the season. But this is still a far cry from the $80.17 he lost last year when suspended for hitting then-Raptors center Bismack Biyombo in the nuts.

At least, once again, LeBron James has offered to pay the fine.

LeBron, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com: