Cashner eyes end of road (skid) vs. Red Sox

BOSTON -- The red-hot Texas Rangers have 11 wins in their last 12 games, but they hit Fenway Park to face the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night with a starting pitcher who has lived a long nightmare on the road.

Andrew Cashner, who faces reigning Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello in the opener of a three-game series -- and a six-game Boston homestand -- has failed to win a road game since Sept. 16, 2015.

Pitching for three different teams, Cashner is 0-8 in his last 17 road starts and has failed to win in 21 of his last 22 away from home. Lifetime, while just 23-26 at his three home parks, he is a woeful 9-30 on the road, where he has pitched to a 4.85 ERA, compared to 2.82 in home games.

Cashner is 0-2 in three road starts for Texas this season, but it is his work in his last two starts -- finally healthy (bicep) and both at home -- that have the Rangers optimistic as they come in to face the struggling Red Sox.

Cashner, who will face the Red Sox for the first time, has allowed three runs over 13 innings, going 1-0 with a no-decision in his last two starts -- the win over the Philadelphia Phillies being Cashner's first in his home state of Texas.

The Rangers (24-21) are winning -- this run bringing them from oblivion -- to within striking distance of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They have survived without third baseman Adrian Beltre, still making his way back from a calf injury that has seriously delayed his 2017 debut.

"We are just playing good baseball," Mike Napoli said after Sunday's win at Detroit. "This is what we envisioned in spring training, how we wanted to play. We got off to a rough start, but we got it figured out. We need to just need to keep it rolling."

The same cannot be said for the Red Sox, one of Napoli's former teams.

Boston salvaged a win Sunday in Oakland, avoiding a four-game sweep and keeping the record over .500. The Red Sox, picked by many to win the division and go all the way to the World Series, ended their weekend just as far from last place as they were from first -- four games.

They scored 12 runs Sunday.

"We had everybody get a hit today," manager John Farrell said. "Any time you get a game where everyone is contributing, it's a widespread positive."

Porcello has already lost more games -- five -- in 2017 than he did all last season. In 2016, the right-hander received more offensive support than any other major league starter. This season? Not so much. Right-handed hitters, who batted .235 with a .396 slugging percentage last season, are batting .314 with a .504 slugging percentage in 2017.

Porcello is 5-4 but with a lofty 5.69 ERA in nine career starts against Texas.

Beltre is 10-for-24 (.417) with a homer lifetime against Porcello, but he's not quite ready to return as he just started running the bases over the weekend. Napoli is 6-for-18 (.333) and Rougned Odor 4-for-6 (.667) against Porcello, but Elvis Andrus is just 4-for-22 (.182) against the veteran.

Napoli, who won a World Series with Boston in 2013, has a .639 career slugging percentage against the Red Sox -- the highest by any active player with at least 100 at-bats against them.

Boston's Hanley Ramirez, who had three hits Sunday to raise his road batting average to .167 (.329 at home), was 3-for-20 (.150) in the National League.

Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland will face his old team for the first time Tuesday.

"It'll be kind of bittersweet," Moreland said. "Obviously I still have a lot of friends and people over there that I care about and check on. It'll be good to see those guys and I'll be a lot of fun to compete against them."

On Monday, utility man Chase d'Arnaud, who appeared in just two games, going 1-for-1 at the plate and scoring twice, was claimed off waivers by the San Diego Padres after being designated for assignment by Boston.