Carson Wentz explains how he tossed aside a Cowboys fan's hat (video)

One of the biggest offstage stories on the first night of the NFL draft involved local quarterback Carson Wentz. Upon seeing a fan wearing a Cowboys hat, Wentz snagged the hat and disposed of it in a video that soon went viral:

Carson Wentz took a Cowboys fans hat off at a fan event at the Draft. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/3TSaQFT2vi — jason. (@JpetersTSR) April 27, 2017





Wentz explained the event to Yahoo Sports, noting that there’s no love lost between the Eagles and Cowboys. Wentz also discussed the insanity of the scene outside the draft, comparing it to last year’s festivities in Chicago.

Wentz and the Eagles don’t get a crack at the real Cowboys until late November, but by then, we’ll have a good idea of who’s running the show in the NFC East.

Carson Wentz made some Eagles fans happy. (AP) More

____

