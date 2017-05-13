Carrie Underwood takes shot at empty seats for Ducks in Game 1

James O'Brien

So far in Game 1, the Anaheim Ducks might not experience a ton of home-ice advantage for a simple reason: their fans seem to still be getting to the building.

With playoff hockey being a sensation in Nashville (or “Smashville”), Carrie Underwood took an opportunity to praise the Predators’ crowds at the Ducks’ expense.

Here’s what Mike Fisher‘s wife had to say in noticing some – at least temporarily – empty seats to begin the Western Conference Final:


Is that trash talk or smash talk?

Anyway, every indication is that traffic is the main culprit (rather than, say, indifference or a quick turnaround from rounds two to three).