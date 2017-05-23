Carrie Underwood's Husband Is Going to the Stanley Cup Finals -- See Her Amazing Celebrations!

Carrie Underwood has Stanley Cup fever!

The country singer was, of course, cheering on her hockey player husband, Mike Fisher, when his team, the Nashville Predators, defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 on Monday night and earned its first-ever trip to the finals.

"Wow...this crowd is amazing!!!! Oh yeah, the team isn't too bad, either!" Underwood wrote on Instagram on Monday, along with a video of the raucous crowd following the big win.

"Going to the finals! #StanleyCupPlayoffs #PredsPride," she also shared.

Underwood turned up to the game with a "predicure" and her "golden girls" squad, who all donned matching Nashville jackets to support the team.

Congratulations, Nashville!

Underwood has been behind her team all the way through their playoff run, even singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of one of the Predators' round 1 matchups against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Meanwhile, potential Stanley Cup glory is not the only exciting thing happening in the couple's life!

