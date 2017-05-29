Carrasco wins again; Indians hit 3 HRs, beat Oakland 5-3

Oakland Athletics' Yonder Alonso points after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Carlos Carrasco won his third straight decision, Edwin Encarnacion hit one of Cleveland's three solo home runs and the Indians defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Monday.

Carrasco (5-2) pitched six shutout innings before allowing back-to-back homers to Yander Alonso and Ryon Healy in the seventh. The right-hander, who hasn't lost since April 28, allowed four hits and struck out seven.

Carlos Santana and Encarnacion hit back-to-back homers to start a four-run fourth while Austin Jackson homered to lead off the third. Cleveland has hit a home run in 14 straight games.

Andrew Miller struck out the side in the eighth. Cody Allen gave up Khris Davis' solo homer and two singles in the ninth, but struck out Trevor Plouffe and recorded his 14th save.

Daniel Mengden (0-1), recalled from Triple-A Nashville to make his first start of the season, allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Encarnacion is showing signs of turning it around after a slow start since signing with the Indians in January. He has an eight-game hitting streak and his 10th home run of the season traveled an estimated 451 feet to dead center.

Yan Gomes had an RBI single while Jose Ramirez was 3 for 3 with a walk and two stolen bases.

Oakland center fielder Rajai Davis returned to Progressive Field for the first time since Game 7 of the World Series when he hit a two-run homer off Cubs relief ace Aroldis Chapman in the eighth inning that tied the game.

Davis, presented with his American League championship ring before the game, was 1 for 4 with a third-inning single.

Jackson added a sacrifice fly in the fourth and has five RBIs in his last two games. He missed three weeks this month with a sprained big toe.

Oakland second baseman Jed Lowrie committed two errors, giving the A's a league-high 51 for the season. Oakland also dropped to 7-18 on the road.

Mengden took the rotation spot of Kendall Graveman, who is on the 10-day DL for the second time this season with a strained right shoulder.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Jesse Hahn (sprained right triceps) will make a rehab start Wednesday for Single-A Stockton against Lancaster.

Indians: OF Lonnie Chisenhall (concussion protocol) was placed on the 7-day DL on May 25.

UP NEXT:

Athletics: RHP Sonny Gray struck out a team season-high 11 over seven innings in a 4-1 win over Miami on May 24.

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings in a May 24 no-decision against the Reds.