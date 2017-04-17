Carmelo Anthony and wife La La have separated, per report

New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and his wife, La La, are living separately after an “amicable” split, according to a report from TMZ.

Carmelo and La La, an actress and TV personality, married in 2010 and have a 10-year-old son, Kiyan. Per the TMZ report, La La has moved out of the family’s home into an apartment of her own in New York City.

TMZ writes that Carmelo’s turbulent season with the Knicks put a strain on the marriage:

“We’re told the couple’s had ups and downs in the past, but the current NBA season has been extremely stressful on the marriage for several months.”

The Knicks went 31-51 as Anthony butted heads with the front office. The basketball drama recently heightened when team president Phil Jackson seemed to push Anthony out of town at a postseason press conference. “We’ve not been able to win with him on the court at this time and the direction of our team is that he is a player that would be better somewhere else,” Jackson said.

Anthony has two years remaining on a hefty contract that includes a no-trade clause, which Anthony would have to waive to move to another team.

TMZ reports that Carmelo and La La are not talking about a divorce. The two were reportedly together just this past weekend at Kiyan’s basketball game, and don’t plan to “uproot Kiyan from his friends and school in [New York].”