Would a Carmelo Anthony trade threaten the Warriors' dominance of the West?

It has been 13 days since a deal that would send Carmelo Anthony to the Houston Rockets was reportedly “at the two-yard line.” But as August approaches and the NBA prepares to go quiet, Anthony is still in New York. He remains a Knick, until we hear otherwise. Houston GM Daryl Morey, apparently, needs to work on his red-zone offense.

While Morey and the Rockets try to get their deal over the goal line, the Melo rumor mill has been churning. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons reported Monday that Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder “are officially circling each other” — whatever that means. The New York Daily News’ Frank Isola confirmed that the Thunder have interest, but indicated Houston is still the strong favorite.

Meanwhile, C.J. McCollum has been pulling out all the stops to persuade Melo to waive his no-trade clause for the Portland Trail Blazers, and McCollum thinks Anthony is interested. However, former Blazers broadcast Mike Rice tweeted Monday that Portland is likely to be involved as the third team in a deal that would send Anthony elsewhere.

All of the speculation leads to the obvious follow-up question: If Melo does get dealt to Houston or Oklahoma City or Portland, how would he fit? Would he send the Rockets into the same stratosphere as Golden State? Would he cement the Thunder as a two-way, Warriors-neutralizing force? Would he make the Blazers a true contender?

Damian Lillard was asked a form of those questions at his basketball camp last Wednesday, and took things a step further. “I can only imagine what it would be like having [Anthony] iso’ing on one side, and C.J. [McCollum] in a corner, and me on the opposite wing and Nurk [Jusuf Nurkic],” Lillard fantasized. “I can only imagine how hard it would be to guard us when it’s already hard to guard us.”

Lillard’s backcourt running mate, McCollum, added some specificity: “If we get [Melo] — when we get him, speak it into existence — top-three in the West, easy.”

But are McCollum and Lillard right? Or, generalizing the question to loop in the Rockets and Thunder, could any trade that sends Anthony to the Western Conference jeopardize the Warriors’ dominance?

Answers revolve around Melo’s ability to adapt to a system that doesn’t feature him as the undisputed top option. And the evidence that supports those answers, whether affirmative or negative, is, unfortunately, sparse at best.

A trade to Houston — still the most likely resolution — would place Melo alongside Chris Paul and James Harden, and in a position in which he has never been during his 14-year NBA career. Ever since his third year in the league, Melo has been the guy. Offenses ran through him and were structured around him. He has never had a supporting cast equal to Paul-Harden-Clint Capela. He has never had one equal to Russell Westbrook-Paul George-Steven Adams. Heck, he’s never had one equal to Lillard-McCollum-Nurkic, at least not on the offensive end.

In part because he hasn’t, but also in part because of his skill set, Anthony developed a reputation as a ball-stopper; as a go-to isolation scorer. The corollary thought is that such a player wouldn’t jell with Harden and Paul, nor with Westbrook and George, nor with Lillard and McCollum. At the very least, he wouldn’t allow for the maximization of his and others’ talents.

That last point cuts to the heart of superteam-building. On paper, when you add Paul to Harden, and then add Anthony to Harden and Paul, each move seemingly comes with diminishing returns. Neither Harden nor Paul is as valuable alongside the other as he is on his own. Ditto for Anthony.

But that, to some extent, is inevitable when superstars team up. The real question is whether such pairings or groupings optimize efficiency — as the Warriors’ do. If the ball isn’t in Harden’s or Paul’s or Anthony’s hands as much as it used to be, and if usage rates for all three fall, but if shooting percentages and per-possession averages rise significantly, the acquisition of superstar on top of superstar is worth it.

As far as the Rockets are concerned in this department, there are statistical reasons to believe that Paul, a 46 percent-plus catch-and-shoot 3-point marksman each of the past two seasons, can be just as ruthlessly effective playing off the ball, and Harden has plenty of NBA experience doing just that.

