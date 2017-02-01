Carmelo Anthony on difficult Knicks situation: There's 'no need for me to lash out'

WASHINGTON – If Carmelo Anthony chose to lose his cool, to publicly rebuke those who’ve added stress to his hectic life – fans, media, management – the emotional outburst might be understandable, considering the perennial woes of his New York Knicks. The sixth anniversary of his arrival to the franchise is quickly approaching, but Knicks president Phil Jackson is determined to move him by the Feb. 23 trade deadline, The Vertical reported last week.

Through it all, Anthony has remained composed, even as he gets booed at home, even as he continues to have huge scoring performances that have done little to prevent the Knicks’ free fall. Anthony admitted recently that the losing and the reports have been “mentally draining,” but he’s avoided any public meltdowns. That doesn’t mean he’s kept it all bottled up.

“I have my nights,” Anthony told The Vertical. “I have my nights where I let it out. Every once in a while, you have that breakdown, where you’re by yourself. It’s no need for me to lash out with you guys or talk to you guys about it. I let it out in the house and when I see you guys, I’m cool.”

The only possible solace Anthony has found to being on the trading block, worn down by a losing season with a seemingly untenable relationship with Jackson, and daily inquiries about his uncertain future is that he’s not alone in his misery. The four-man ensemble affectionately known as the “Banana Boat Crew” has collectively experienced its worst and most unusual month, prompting Anthony to say, “Goodbye, January,” after the Knicks were stomped 117-101 Tuesday in Washington. Flipping the calendar to another month won’t necessarily end the frustration for a 2017 that LeBron James said has gotten off to a “sh—y” start. But the turnaround has to start somewhere – and not looking back on what happened would be the preferred option for the league’s most respected and distinguished foursome.

Carmelo Anthony shot 10-of-17 and scored 26 points in the Knicks' loss to the Wizards on Tuesday night. (AP) More

Chris Paul needed surgery after tearing a ligament in his left thumb, hurling the Los Angeles Clippers into about two months of despair. Dwyane Wade got benched and called out on Instagram by Rajon Rondo after questioning the passion and effort of his new Chicago Bulls teammates. James suffered his first losing month in a decade, complained about not having enough help and clapped back at Charles Barkley for criticizing him for complaining.

The annual All-Star reprieve has been interrupted, as well. James is the only member of the crew selected to participate in the festivities in New Orleans, ending a string of seven consecutive selections for the four. Anthony – the only member of the crew who wasn’t on that infamous boat ride during a Caribbean vacation two summers ago – has noticed the odd coincidence.

“Everybody is going through their own thing,” Anthony told The Vertical. “It seems like everybody is going through their own thing at the same time, the same period. Everybody is trying to figure it out, in different ways, in different fashions. Whether it’s injuries, or their own personal situations, whether it’s team situations, everybody is trying to figure it out.”

The bad run for some of his best friends in the league has been bizarre after what had been a relatively successful 2016 for Paul, Wade, James and Anthony. They teamed up to raise awareness for violence and police brutality in this country before an awards show. Paul had his postseason ruined by injury but helped avoid a lockout by negotiating a new Collective Bargaining Agreement as the players union president. Wade left Miami after 13 years but returned for a heralded homecoming with the Bulls. James delivered that championship he promised to Northeast Ohio. And Anthony became the first male basketball player to win three Olympic gold medals.

