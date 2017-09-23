Why Carmelo Anthony - and OKC's Sam Presti - decided to make the most unlikely of offseason moves

If Sam Presti and Carmelo Anthony could go back in time to right their biggest wrong – Presti five years ago, Melo three – they wouldn’t need each other so much right now. There is euphoria in Oklahoma City for the second time in three months because the stealth-moving Presti once again made a trade that the rest of the league didn’t see happening, a trade that essentially hands a pen to Russell Westbrook for that still-unsigned largest contract in history and asks, “How ‘bout now?” And there is even more excitement for Carmelo Anthony, Hoodie Melo, or whatever version of himself he plans to bring to middle America after a failed homecoming with the New York Knicks.

Of all the zany, unexpected moves that the NBA has blessed fans with since the end of last season – Kyrie Irving in Boston, Chris Paul in Houston, Jimmy Butler in Minnesota – Anthony on the Oklahoma City Thunder with Russell Westbrook and Paul George is a scenario that hardly anyone could’ve imagined or predicted. Not even the presence of Thunder vice president and assistant general manager Troy Weaver, the man who lured Anthony to Syracuse back in the day, could’ve made this current incarnation of the Thunder seem conceivable before it actually happened. But we’re here because Anthony’s preferred trade destination, the Houston Rockets, was unable to persuade the Knicks that Ryan Anderson was enough for an aging, 10-time all-star. And Presti realized he needed one more significant piece to show Westbrook – and the newly-acquired George – that the organization is serious about doing whatever it takes to win.

Presti and majority owner Clay Bennett have gone all in – to the tune of a nearly $27.8 million luxury tax bill – to make the Thunder a legit championship contender in the post-Kevin Durant era. And Anthony, desperate to salvage something out of an NBA career that stalled in New York with regards to team success, has finally bought into the super-team, all-star alliance concept that has dominated much of his 15 years in the league.

For so long, Anthony was resistant, wanting to win his way. After making this move, he has to hope that he didn’t wait too long to relent to the trend. Anthony will have to win Russ’ way in Oklahoma City, where the league’s reigning MVP and triple-double machine controls the tempo, doles out the assists and finally has a unit that rivals the talent from the last Thunder team that reached the NBA Finals.

Presti holds the distinction of drafting three MVP-caliber players in consecutive NBA drafts. Durant and Westbrook both have Maurice Podoloff trophies, while James Harden has twice been runner-up. But the Thunder has been unable to return to the Finals since dealing Harden, a pre-prime superstar, to a conference rival in 2012. The regret over making that move – when the luxury tax payment of keeping Harden would’ve been essentially negated by a new television deal negotiated shortly thereafter – remains. Presti hasn’t let the mistake paralyze him. He aggressively pursued former high lottery picks in trades, since the Thunder was always picking in the late 20s, but hasn’t hesitated to move on from Dion Waiters, Victor Oladipo and now Enes Kanter when it doesn’t work out.

The Thunder landed two all-stars this summer without surrendering so much as a first-round pick, which speaks to Presti’s skill as an executive – and why Westbrook wasn’t quick to bail on the organization after Durant left. But this Oklahoma City team is unlike any other Presti has assembled.

Though the latest superstar trio is sure to generate some thrills, or at least intrigue, Presti’s dream was to build Oklahoma City in the San Antonio model. Durant was to play the role of Tim Duncan (humble, committed superstar), Westbrook would be Tony Parker (next in line for the takeover) and Harden would be Manu Ginobili (the lefty wild card). The Thunder would rule and be the envy of the league. The trio would be loyal and pass off MVP trophies like batons. Other organizations would seek to duplicate what Presti had done and struggle to disrupt their reign. That never happened, unfortunately. What was once Durant, Westbrook and Harden is now Westbrook, George and Anthony.

