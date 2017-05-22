Carli Lloyd sent off after throwing elbow in FA Women’s Super League (video)

“Hey Annie, you played in Buffalo, too, right?”

“Yeah, Carli. Why?”

“Taste some wing.”

That’s a fictional account of a conversation occurring between Yeovil Town’s Annie Heatherson and Manchester City star Carli Lloyd a moment before the USWNT star threw a ruthless red-card winning elbow in the mug of her mark.

No need for that Carli.

[ MORE: Full 2016-17 PL season reviews ]

The red card will bring a three-match ban for Lloyd, which could keep her from seeing the field again before the end of her loan to Man City from the Houston Dash.

The 33-year-old Heatherson scored seven goals in nine appearances for the Buffalo Flash, the precursor to the Western New York Flash that employed Lloyd from 2013-14.

Carli Lloyd Sending off : Yes or No. Carli shown red card for elbowing Annie Heatherson, Video: BBC Sport #womensfootball #FAWSL #NWSL pic.twitter.com/aNlf7gm3Ky — WomensSoccerUnited (@WSUasa) May 22, 2017





Follow @NicholasMendola