Carl Long explains mixup with sponsor and removal of decal

Carl Long apologized on Facebook and explained the confusion with his sponsor, which led to NASCAR ordering him to remove the company’s decal before he went on track on Friday at Kansas Speedway.

Long, who is competing in his first Cup race since 2009, showed up at Kansas with Veedverks on the hood of his car.

NASCAR must approve all sponsors on cars and paint schemes. NASCAR had approved Long’s sponsor, but there was an issue. Long stated on his Facebook page that he misspelled the company’s name when submitting it to NASCAR for approval.

Yahoo! reported that while Veedverks claims its products are legal in all 50 states, its three types of cartridges contain trace amounts of THC, the principal psychoactive in marijuana.

Long wrote an explanation on the Carl Long Motorsports Facebook page. It read:

“I see alot of negative comments about NASCAR !! Why?? It is our fault we cant spell . We did no research on company, just happy to get a sponsor. The people running NASCAR have been very positive in allowing us back into cup. They are putting a ton of effort into building the sport back up. If this leadership had the same mentality as before, we would still be outside..and this weekend would have never occurred. I work my butt off over 15hrs a day, every day, because its not work when you love doing what you do. Give them a break , they are not trying to beat me down, in fact all have been great in welcoming us back. I am the guy who failed NASCAR . You will find many misspelled or mistype words in my posts. We submitted a mispelled to Nascar. It would never been allowed. Just leave it to me to create a big stink.’’

In another posting, he wrote:

“I would like to thank the people and apologize to all who sponsored , donated, an gave us help to return to Nascar cup series.. I also apologize to everyone at nascar who have allowed me to return , only to put you in a hard spot. I have nothing more to comment. I am ready to go racing.’’

Long starts 40th in tonight’s race.

