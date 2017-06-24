Carl Edwards says he isn't considering coming back to NASCAR

If Carl Edwards is coming back to NASCAR in 2018, he’s certainly going to have to start discussions with some key people as soon as possible.

Edwards said Saturday that he hasn’t been paying much attention to the sport since announcing his abrupt departure in January. And that includes not thinking about a possible comeback after a one-year hiatus.

He was at Sonoma this weekend for a sponsor appearance.

From ESPN:

“I haven’t talked to anyone and I haven’t even considered coming back,” Edwards said. “Not right now. It’s pretty clear if I feel like I really want to do something, then I would do it. “But like I said in January, I would talk to Coach [Gibbs] first and I haven’t had any conversations about that.”

There are a number of seats in the Cup Series likely to be shuffled in 2017. Hendrick Motorsports is looking for a replacement for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88. Danica Patrick and Stewart-Haas have reportedly agreed to end her contract with the team at the end of the season. Ryan Blaney could be moving to a Penske car from the Wood Brothers satellite team. And there are other rides that could be available too.

Edwards has been listed as a candidate for a top ride in 2018 and it makes sense. His abrupt departure made many wonder if he was really gone for good and at 38, Edwards still has a lot of NASCAR career left in him if he so chooses. And it appears that he’s not choosing it. At least right now.





