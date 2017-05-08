Carl Edwards, Justin Wilson are the types of relievers who will jolt your fantasy teams

What if I told you that, with two simple moves, you could add a top-30 fantasy starting pitcher to your team, and that all it would cost you is the two worst players currently on your roster. Nope, that’s not the teaser for the first ESPN 30-for-30 based on fantasy baseball transactions, but maybe one day it will be. For now, however, it’s nothing more than a savvy way to game the system in most typical fantasy leagues.

Right this moment, there are two pitchers with ownership rates below 25% who have combined for a 1.05 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings. You could add either or both without anyone in your league standing in your way. This despite the fact that, assuming they maintain their current appearance-per-team-game pace, they’ll combine to throw somewhere in the neighborhood of 150 innings. Even if they both slack off their current ERA and WHIP pace, the math is still striking. Getting 150 innings worth of rates near what this duo has produced with about 1.5 strikeouts per inning would result in an elite fantasy starter.

So who is this magical duo? That would be Cubs reliever Carl Edwards and Tigers reliever Justin Wilson. Edwards turned into one of Joe Maddon’s favorite relievers late last season, and he’ll likely be closing games for the Cubs in future seasons when Wade Davis is no longer in Chicago. This year, though, Edwards is Maddon’s go-to guy in a number of high-leverage situations. He gave up his first run of the season last Thursday, in what was his 13th appearance of the year. In 13 innings, he has allowed one run and four hits, striking out 16 while walking four.

Wilson is doing mostly the same thing in Detroit. He, too, doesn’t close games, with Francisco Rodriguez owning the ninth (for now). Still, he has turned into one of the best setup men in the game. Wilson, a lefty, is untouchable for left-handed hitters, holding them to a .000/.083/.000 slash line in 12 plate appearances. But he’s not just a lefty specialist. Wilson has limited righties to a .097/.176/.258 slash line in 34 plate appearances. All told, he has thrown 12 2/3 innings across 14 appearances, surrendering two runs on three hits and four walks, with 21 strikeouts.

Here’s the thing about Edwards and Wilson. They aren’t the only two doing this. You may already know about Chris Devenski and Brad Brach, both of whom have caught on in about 60% of fantasy leagues. They’re the next pitchers in the mold of Dellin Betances, non-closer relievers (notwithstanding Brach’s short stint as Baltimore’s closer when Zach Britton was on the DL) who offer a ton of fantasy value. You may have missed out on Devenski and Brach, but there are plenty of others with ownership rates similar to Edwards and Wilson. To wit...

Anthony Swarzak has yet to allow a run in 14 2/3 innings for the White Sox. He has fanned 17 batters and owns a 0.27 WHIP. He’s available in 93% of Yahoo leagues.

Corey Knebel has a 1.17 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings for the Brewers this season. He’s available in 89% of Yahoo leagues.

Archie Bradley may soon move into Arizona’s rotation, but he has remade himself as a reliever. He sports a 1.56 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 22 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings. He can be scooped up right now in 81% of Yahoo leagues.

Kyle Barraclough, who’s available in four out of every five Yahoo leagues, has posted a 1.23 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. Plus, he comes with the track record of striking out 143 batters in the first 97 innings of his career in the previous two seasons.

David Phelps, Barraclough’s bullpen-mate in Miami, was exemplary in this role last season. He has struggled a bit this year, but still has 16 strikeouts in 16 innings, to go along with two wins. Don Mattingly trusts him, and will likely run him out there for 80 or more innings this season.

And on and on it goes. I could keep on listing relievers here, but you get the point. Pairing two of these relievers is almost certainly a better strategy than rostering a seventh starting pitcher, roughly equal to Trevor Bauer, Mike Foltynewicz or Andrew Triggs in standard leagues. It might be easier said than done, depending on your roster size, but if you can afford to add two of these high-inning, high-strikeout, low-rate setup men, you will not be disappointed.

Read More