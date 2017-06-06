Cardinals sign three ahead of minicamp

The Cardinals will start their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday with three new faces on their 90-man roster.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Chris Hubert, cornerback Daniel Gray and linebacker Anthony Bazzie. They released linebacker Mikey Bart in a corresponding move.

It’s Hubert’s second stint with the team. He spent time last season on the practice squad and active roster without appearing in any regular season games and was released to make room for undrafted free agent signings this offseason.

Bazzie had 11 sacks for the British Columbia Lions of the CFL last season and has spent time with the Colts and Panthers already this offseason. Gray tried out for the Cardinals at their rookie minicamp and has a family connection to the team as quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich is his cousin.

The Cardinals will wrap up their offseason program on Thursday, leaving the three newcomers and the rest of the roster on their own until training camp opens this summer.